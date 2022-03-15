The Heard County Braves and Villa Rica Wildcats faced off on the campus of UWG for an exhibition game on Monday. Despite a seventh-inning surge from the Wildcats, Heard County came away with a 5-3 win.
It was Heard County’s starting pitcher Aidan Boyd that won the game for the Braves. Boyd pitched all seven innings in the win with a total of 84 pitches, allowing only one run through the first six innings and two runs in the seventh. Boyd also pitched a total of five strikeouts.
Villa Rica’s first run came in the bottom of the first. Heard County had gone three-up, three-down in the top of the inning, and Villa Rica came out swinging. Wildcat Layton Hyneman grounded out to shortstop for the first out, but on the next pitch, Villa Rica’s Braden Jones launched a homer toward the scoreboard and rounded the bases to give the Wildcats an impressive start, up 1-0.
Villa Rica did not score again until the bottom of the seventh, while Heard County quickly erased Villa Rica’s 1-0 lead. The Braves had bases loaded with no outs thanks to a walk, a hit-by-pitch, and a ground ball error by Wildcat pitcher Braden Jones.
The Braves drove home three runs off this situation, starting with a single from Sammy Calhoun. Villa Rica fielding errors allowed the other two runners to score, and Heard County was up 3-1 at the end of the second. That put them in the lead for good.
The Braves went on to have a pair of one-run innings in the third and the fifth, including an interesting top of the fifth in which Heard County’s Calhoun hit a sacrifice fly to center field with one out, and the officiating crew called the end of the inning. The umpires later had to come back onto the field of play to correct the score and give Heard County a run off Calhoun’s fly-out. This gave the Braves a 5-1 lead. The third out was apparently on a failure to tag up by a Heard base runner.
Villa Rica nearly had a comeback inning in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs and runners on first and second, Jorden Murphy singled to load the bases. A homer from Hyneman, the next batter up, would have tied the game at that point, but Hyneman hit a grounder that sent two runs instead. Murphy was tagged out advancing to third, and Heard County closed the game with a win.
Calhoun led the Braves in hits, going two-for-three at the plate. Six different Wildcats had single hits for Villa Rica. The Braves finished the game with only three total hits compared to Villa Rica’s six.
