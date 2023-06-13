Mr. Boyce Edsel King, age 77, of Waco, Ga., passed away peacefully in his home June 12, 2023. He was born April 9, 1946, in Buncombe, Ga. to the late William Melvin King and Ilai W. Price King Senft Brock. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kim Lee King.

Boyce was a man willing to serve others. He quickly and willingly helped to meet the needs of others. Boyce was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, family member, and friend. He enjoyed rebuilding classic cars and talking with family and friends. He was Baptist, saved at Antioch (Buncombe) and member of Antioch Five Points and Waco churches throughout his journey. He belonged to various car clubs. He enjoyed fellowship and mealtimes with friends.