Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder is possible late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder is possible late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.