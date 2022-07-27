New York City has long been associated with Rock legend Lou Reed, and its bond with the songwriter/musician was first noted by the general public when he released his second solo album, “Transformer” in November of 1972. Interestingly, Reed recorded it the previous August with co-producers David Bowie, Mick Ronson, and engineer Ken Scott at Trident Studios in London, England, the same facility where Bowie’s previous two albums, 1971’s “Hunky Dory”, and 1972’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” had been created.

Having earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Syracuse University in 1964, Reed credited his former professor, the poet Delmore Schwartz, with inspiring his approach to songwriting. Reed’s songs tend toward frank descriptions of city life, sometimes depicting relationships and behaviors from a detached perspective, so as not to suggest any personal judgment or advocacy. His vocals underscore this stylistic aspect by featuring his plain, sing-speaking tonality. They come across as narrative in context, and they leave listeners with the responsibility of interpreting the songs for themselves.

Trending Videos