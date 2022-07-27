New York City has long been associated with Rock legend Lou Reed, and its bond with the songwriter/musician was first noted by the general public when he released his second solo album, “Transformer” in November of 1972. Interestingly, Reed recorded it the previous August with co-producers David Bowie, Mick Ronson, and engineer Ken Scott at Trident Studios in London, England, the same facility where Bowie’s previous two albums, 1971’s “Hunky Dory”, and 1972’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” had been created.
Having earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Syracuse University in 1964, Reed credited his former professor, the poet Delmore Schwartz, with inspiring his approach to songwriting. Reed’s songs tend toward frank descriptions of city life, sometimes depicting relationships and behaviors from a detached perspective, so as not to suggest any personal judgment or advocacy. His vocals underscore this stylistic aspect by featuring his plain, sing-speaking tonality. They come across as narrative in context, and they leave listeners with the responsibility of interpreting the songs for themselves.
Reed met and worked with fellow students and artists Sterling Morrison, later the other guitarist in The Velvet Underground, and John Cale, the bassist and viola player in the group. Their original lineup was rounded out by drummer Maureen “Moe” Tucker. Tucker played in a manner that was unconventional for the time, using one of her sticks to play the bass drum instead of using her foot on a pedal.
The Velvet Underground eventually released its 1967 debut record “The Velvet Underground and Nico”, famously produced by Pop Artist Andy Warhol who also designed its cover art featuring a large banana on a white background. Though the record sold poorly upon its release, it has since been regarded as one of the most influential Rock albums in history. Reed has been a significant avant garde figure in Rock and Roll thanks to the album’s notoriety.
Bowie was a fan of The Velvet Underground prior to achieving fame with his own music. He even began performing a few of the band’s songs in concert, most notably, “White Light/White Heat”, the title track of The Velvet Underground’s sophomore album from 1968. Bowie finally met Reed in 1972, and when interviewed years later, he admitted to being somewhat intimidated about asking Reed to consider using him as a producer.
Once Reed agreed to work with Bowie, Ronson, guitarist for the Spiders from Mars, was included in the production team. Reed met with Ronson in a hotel room to record some demos of the songs he had on a cassette player. Afterward, Ronson began writing string arrangements as he had for Bowie, a move that solidifies how important his involvement was. He provided electric guitar and piano himself, while Bowie sang backing vocals across the record. Fellow Spiders from Mars bassist Trevor Bolder contributed trumpet to the album. British session bassist Herbie Flowers (Elton John, Harry Nilsson, T. Rex) plays both upright acoustic bass and electric bass guitar as well as tuba on the record and fellow Brit John Halsey plays the drums on a number of tracks. Along with these notable musicians, Beatles associate and artist Klaus Voorman, the man who drew the cover art for the Beatles album “Revolver”, plays bass guitar on four of the songs.
The resulting sound of the album could be heard as the earthly version of the same muse found on Bowie’s otherworldly release of the same year. Reed describes characters with whom he was familiar from his days at Warhol’s art studio, known as The Factory. Even though the material describes humans struggling with identity and living on the edge of society, it sounds like an alter-ego to Bowie’s androgynous space alien he had presented weeks before.
Listening to “Satellite of Love” from “Transformer” on a recent drive with my daughter, I asked her if she thought it sounded like it could be on the same album as “Moonage Daydream” by Bowie. She readily admitted it did. I believe both Bowie and Reed would find satisfaction in that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.