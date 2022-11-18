Bowdon O-Line vs. Manchester

Mason Bailey (left) and Quay Callaway are two pieces of a Bowdon offensive line that cleared paths for T.J. Harvison, Jordan Beasley and Robert McNeal in their 42-21 second-round playoff win over Manchester.

 Photo by Bart Cater

Manchester made it a one-score game in the third quarter, but ultimately Bowdon’s veteran offensive line was able to clear a path for T.J. Harvison and the Red Devil offense to break away for a 42-21 win.

Bowdon is now set for a three-plus-hour road trip to Blakely, Ga. to take on Early County in the Elite Eight round of GHSA playoffs for Class A Division II.

