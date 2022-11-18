Manchester made it a one-score game in the third quarter, but ultimately Bowdon’s veteran offensive line was able to clear a path for T.J. Harvison and the Red Devil offense to break away for a 42-21 win.
Bowdon is now set for a three-plus-hour road trip to Blakely, Ga. to take on Early County in the Elite Eight round of GHSA playoffs for Class A Division II.
The first seven points of the game belonged to Cameron Holloway. On second down and 13 from the Manchester 37-yard line, Robert McNeal dropped back and found Holloway sprinting up the field on a deep post for a score. Holloway also kicked the extra point, and it was 7-0 Red Devils.
Bowdon’s defense forced a three and out, aided by a penalty against Manchester. Two plays after the punt, McNeal took a zone read, made one cut, and scored from 68 yards out to put Bowdon up 14-0.
After a slow start, Manchester found their stride on their second possession, taking a four-play drive down the field, ending in a 27-yard touchdown carry by Quavion Cooper.
But McNeal struck again, as he took a 24-yard carry to set Bowdon up on the Manchester one-yard line. Jordan Beasley took a wildcat snap for a score up the middle, and after a wide-left extra point, it was 20-7 Bowdon.
Turnovers became contagious midway through the second quarter. Manchester fumbled an exchange into the arms of Bowdon’s Mason Bailey, but a few plays later, Manchester’s Anthony Bartholomew intercepted a deflected pass and returned it all the way to Bowdon’s 25. Cooper later punched in his second score of the night off the turnover.
Thanks to a late hit on McNeal to begin the drive, the Red Devils padded their lead before the half on a one-yard touchdown run by Harvison. A false start backed up the missed extra point, and it was 26-14 Bowdon at the half.
Manchester cut Bowdon’s lead to just five points on a six-play drive at the beginning of the second half, ending with Cooper’s third score of the night, but Bowdon only broke away after that point.
Bowdon’s offensive line continued to clear paths for the run game, and Harvison and Beasley both added rushing scores in the fourth. Bowdon’s defense pitched a shutout on the final stretch to seal the third-round appearance for the Red Devils.
