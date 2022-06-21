DOUGLASVILLE — Over the weekend, Bowdon’s first ever 6U coach-pitch All-star team took second place in the Dizzy Dean District 2 tournament at Boundary Waters in Douglasville. This earned the team a spot in this year’s state playoffs.
The Red Devils started the tournament with a couple rounds of pool play. In the first game, they snuck by with a 16-15 win over Heard County. In the second game, they lost a close game to Carroll County by a score of 26-21.
This gave the team the seventh seed for the rest of the tournament.
At the start of the tournament bracket, Bowdon was matched up with Tallapoosa, the tenth seed, and the Red Devils blew past Tallapoosa with a 21-2 win.
Bowdon’s team then went on to face Paulding County’s B team in the next round, a team that was the second seed in the tournament. Bowdon walked away with a 17-11 win, and with this win, they advanced to the semi finals and, perhaps more importantly, locked up a spot in the state playoffs.
In the semi finals, Bowdon was set up for a rematch with Carroll County. This game went a bit differently than the pool-play matchup, and Bowdon earned a 26-18 win and a ticket to the championship game.
Bowdon finally faced Ranburne (Ala.) in the championship game. The game was nothing short of a battle. The final outcome was decided by just one run, as Ranburne won the game 24-23.
Still, Bowdon’s first 6U coach-pitch All-star team has a lot more ahead of them, as they will move onto the state playoffs on June 30 in Canton.
