Like siblings quarreling over the passenger front seat, the Bowdon Red Devils and Mt. Zion Eagles were looking to take their place in the driver’s seat of the Region 6-A.
Both had suffered just one loss in 2021, setting the scene for what could have been a classic.
It did not disappoint Bowdon’s fans.
For Bowdon, the numbers 11, 12, and 13 are not just numerals in succession. They were connections between No. 11 Robert McNeal and No. 12 Will Rainwater and No. 13 Andrew Hopson.
Those connections along with the running of Luke Windom gave Bowdon (7-1) a 40-14 win.
The first big play of the night that resulted in a score was McNeal to Rainwater for a 49-yard TD pass with 2:52 to go in the first quarter. 7-0 Devils.
Mt. Zion’s Josiah North nearly answered the TD himself for Mt. Zion on the ensuing kickoff, but was stopped at the Red Devils’ 31.
Malachi Ackles got to the Red Devils 7 on two straight carries.
The drive was stopped when a bad snap rolled back to the 25, recovered by Bowdon with 1:10 to play in the first quarter.
McNeal called his own number early in the second when he ran an RPO, weaved his way through 68 yards of Eagles’ defense for a touchdown with 8:56 to go in the first half.
The extra point put the Red Devils ahead 14-0.
Bowdon tacked on another TD with less than a minute to go in the first half when McNeal hit Hopson again for 25 yards over the middle putting the Red Devils up 21-0 going into halftime. It was the second time of the night when McNeal hit Hobson for more than 20 yards.
Bowdon’s first play from scrimmage was a connection between McNeal to Hopson for 27 yards.
The Red Devils were due to get the second-half kickoff. The Eagles needed a break.
They got it on the kickoff of the second half. Preston Denney recovered a wild fumble at Bowdon’s 28,
That led to a 2-yard TD run by Sherrod Montgomery with 10:07 to go in the third quarter. That cut Bowdon’s lead to 21-7. That’s where the back-and-forth began with two fairly fierce county Rivals.
Bowdon went back up by three TDs again thanks to a 21-yard run up the middle by Windom. The point after extended the Devils’ lead to 28-7 with 2:46 to go in the third quarter.
Ackles caught a 57-yard TD from Stanley Cross that ended the third quarter with only a 14-point gap at 28-14 Bowdon.
Windom wasted no time restoring the 3-TD lead with a 62-yard breakaway run only 15 seconds into the fourth quarter. A blocked extra point put the Devils up 34-14.
The Eagles (6-2) went three and out by got a fumble at Bowdon’s 35, but could only get five yards in four plays, turning over on downs with 8:19 to go in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.