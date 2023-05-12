Bowdon's comeback falls just short in game 3

Baseball season for the coverage area came to a close on Thursday as Bowdon fell 8-7 in game three to McIntosh County Academy. Bowdon senior Will Rainwater is pictured along with McIntosh's Will Philmore.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

BOWDON — Facing elimination in game three of an Elite Eight matchup on Thursday, down by as much as six runs, the Red Devils charged back on the baseball diamond to tie the game.

Unfortunately for Bowdon, a pop out scored the go-ahead run for McIntosh County Academy in the top of the seventh, and that was enough to end the Devils' season in an 8-7 loss.

