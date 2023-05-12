Bowdon's comeback falls just short in game 3

BOWDON — Facing elimination in game three of an Elite Eight matchup on Thursday, down by as much as six runs, the Red Devils charged back on the baseball diamond to tie the game.
Unfortunately for Bowdon, a pop out scored the go-ahead run for McIntosh County Academy in the top of the seventh, and that was enough to end the Devils' season in an 8-7 loss.
Down 7-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, Bowdon scored four runs thanks to balls put into play by Will Huggins, Blake Cole and Dalton Ballenger.
Caison Duncan then pitched a shutout inning, and the Red Devils added two more in the bottom of the sixth, both scored on a ground ball by Asher Christopher, tying the game at 7-7.
After Austin Rowe's pop-out score put McIntosh back in front, Bowdon went back to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but a strikeout and two ground outs ended both the game and the Devils' season.
Wednesday's DH
On Wednesday, the Red Devils dropped the first game of the double header 1-0 in a pitching duel.
A double by Dawson Hassler scored one run in the top of the fourth, and that was enough for the McIntosh win.
Despite only one strikeout in the game, Bowdon struggled to find hits in the loss, earning just four in total working against starter Hunter Elder. All four hits were scattered though the lineup, one each from Will Rainwater, Huggins, Cole and Ballenger.
Starter Duncan pitched a full game for Bowdon with just 64 total pitches, allowing one earned run on eight hits with two strikeouts. With the low pitch count, Duncan was able to throw in middle relief in game three.
A big third inning won Wednesday's nightcap for Bowdon, as the Red Devils scored four runs on their way to a 5-1 win to force game three.
McIntosh took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a double by Elder before Bowdon's big inning.
Berkley Perkins got the scoring started for the Red Devils, hitting a deep fly ball to left field just out of reach. Huggins then placed a fly ball into a center-field gap for another run.
Cole hit a triple down the right field line to cap off the inning, scoring two runs, putting Bowdon ahead 4-1.
After that, the Red Devils only added to their lead on an RBI single by Christopher in the top of the seventh.
Huggins was the winning pitcher in game two, pitching the full game while allowing one earned run on five hits, tossing seven strikeouts.
Bowdon ends the season with a Region Championship, and Elite Eight appearance, and an overall winning record of 23-11.
