Carroll County deputies arrested a Bowdon woman for burglary after being dispatched for a dispute early Tuesday morning.
Deputy Alex Wheeler of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Simonton Mill Road in Carrollton in reference to a dispute that was in progress on June 21.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. when Wheeler arrived, he observed a man and woman on the porch arguing about where a guitar was, per the report.
Wheeler separated the two and spoke with the man, Rodrigues Boykin, who stated he was awakened by a loud disturbance in his front yard, only to find a woman in his yard when he stepped outside, according to the report.
The woman identified as Lisa Rochelle Ellis, 28, of Bowdon, allegedly began taking items which Boykin attempted to prevent her from doing by deflating her tires, per the report.
The report said Boykin did not cause any damage while deflating the tires.
According to Boykin, there was allegedly another man on the scene who left on foot with items before he could stop them.
Boykin told Wheeler that he did not know Ellis and did not give her permission to enter his residence.
When Wheeler spoke with Ellis, according to the report, she admitted to taking the guitar but claimed she was there to visit Boykin.
Ellis stated that she handed the guitar to a man named John, who she had a child with, the report said. She told Wheeler that she did not know where he had gone with Boykin’s things.
It was determined that a guitar valued at $200 and a golden key ring valued at $1,500 were stolen for a total of $1,700 in total loss.
Ellis was placed under arrest for first degree burglary. She remains in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
