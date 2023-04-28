BOWDON — Bowdon Red Devil baseball got up early in more ways than one on Thursday in an unusual 10 a.m. first-pitch game to avoid inclement weather, taking the lead in the first inning to beat Lincoln County 5-1.

With the win, Bowdon advances to the second round of Class A Division-II state playoffs and will host the winner between GA Military and Marion County on May 4 with the if game on the 5th, according to the GHSA bracket.

