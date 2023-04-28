BOWDON — Bowdon Red Devil baseball got up early in more ways than one on Thursday in an unusual 10 a.m. first-pitch game to avoid inclement weather, taking the lead in the first inning to beat Lincoln County 5-1.
With the win, Bowdon advances to the second round of Class A Division-II state playoffs and will host the winner between GA Military and Marion County on May 4 with the if game on the 5th, according to the GHSA bracket.
In Wednesday's double header, Bowdon took the first game of the series 6-1, but Lincoln County forced game three in a 5-3 win for the visiting Red Devils.
On Thursday, Will Huggins led Bowdon on offense in the game-three win, getting two hits on three at bats, while Blake Cole had the most runs batted in with two, thanks to a two-run home run in the first inning.
Jackson Truett picked up the win on the pitchers' mound, going five and one-thirds innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, striking out seven. Dalton Ballenger closed the final inning and two thirds, allowing just one hit.
Asher Christopher hit an RBI single in the first inning before Cole's home run put Bowdon up 3-0. Bowdon then added two more runs in the next inning on a Will Rainwater ground out as well as a Jacob Williams RBI single.
Three scoreless innings ensued after that point until Lincoln County got on the board near the end of Truett's stint on the mound in the sixth, as Campbell Robertson scored on a wild pitch, but two fly outs ended that inning, and neither team scored for the remainder of the game.
This marks Bowdon's 20th win this season, and they advance to the second round of state playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season.
Marion County and GA Military were scheduled to play a double header on Friday with a possible game three today to determine who Bowdon will host in the next round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.