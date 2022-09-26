Bowdon SB

After losing the first game of the series, Bowdon won an area rivalry against Haralson County on Saturday at a score of 1-0.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Bowdon softball lost their first contest against Haralson County this year 9-1, but at home on Saturday, the Red Devils pitched a shutout and were able to find home plate once, which would be enough to get past the Rebels, 1-0.

It was the bottom of the second inning with Bowdon batting. With two outs on the scoreboard and runners on first and third, Mary Thompson stepped up to bat.

