Bowdon softball lost their first contest against Haralson County this year 9-1, but at home on Saturday, the Red Devils pitched a shutout and were able to find home plate once, which would be enough to get past the Rebels, 1-0.
It was the bottom of the second inning with Bowdon batting. With two outs on the scoreboard and runners on first and third, Mary Thompson stepped up to bat.
She fell behind in the count at 1-2, but she found solid contact on her next swing, driving a single to right field, allowing the third-base runner Carlie Whitman to score.
Whitman had the most hits for Bowdon in the game, going two-for-three from the plate.
With shutout pitching from both sides afterwards, Whitman’s score would be the only run of the game.
Gabby Stonecypher earned the win for Bowdon in the pitching circle, going a full seven shutout innings, pitching close to a no-hitter with just two hits allowed. The starter had ten strikeouts and no walks in the Red Devils’ win.
Haralson County starter Morgan Martin also pitched a full game through six innings, surrendering only four hits and two walks on top of seven strikeouts in the defensive affair.
Haralson County (11-5, 8-2) is currently second in their region and will be back at home against non-region Armuchee on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Bowdon (14-6, 3-0) is currently first in their region and will be at home against region opponent Mt. Zion today at 5:30 p.m.
