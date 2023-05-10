BOWDON — Bowdon High School recently announced the hiring of new head coaches for both the girls and boys basketball programs, bringing in former Temple High School assistant basketball coach DeVante Wynn for the boys' team and former Bowdon coach Brad Yarbrough for the girls' team.
The school hosted a meet and greet for both coaches on Tuesday, and they each told their experience and what they will bring to the table as coaches.
Yarbrough is originally from Heflin and graduated from Cleburne County High before attending Jacksonville State for college. He has coached both boys basketball and football, most recently as the quarterbacks coach for Hueytown High School. He also spent the 2021-22 season at Bowdon as their running backs coach and passing coordinator.
"I'm happy to be here," Yarbrough said. "I have a wife and a two-year-old daughter that when I told them I would have the opportunity to go back to Bowdon, they lit up."
The Lady Red Devils finished last season 1-18 with a last-place finish in their region. On top of last year, the girls team has not had a winning record since the 2019-20 season when they finished 21-7.
When asked what his plan is to turn the program around, Yarbrough said his goal is simply to grow every day.
"That's all we can do, is take it one day at a time," he said. "It's a process every day. All I'm looking for, as cliché as it sounds, is just one-percent better. That's all I'm going to ask of them—to attack every day with the one-percent-better mentality."
Despite his boys basketball experience, this will be Yarbrough's first time coaching a female sport of any kind, which he says will bring some challenges, but ultimately he says stepping out of his comfort zone will make him a better coach.
"There's different aspects of daily life—they deal with different things on a daily basis—but it's just the understanding that I want them to know that I'm not coaching them any different than I would coach a boys team," he stated.
Yarbrough also says he brings a coaching style to Bowdon that will encourage aggressive play on the court while also building personal bonds within the team.
Describing his coaching style, he said, "We're going to play up-tempo, we're going to play fast-paced, we're going to be aggressive, we're going to play hard, and we're going to love each other."
As for the new head of the boys' team, Wynn graduated from Central High School in 2012 and went on to play collegiate football at Rhinehardt University.
With Wynn as an assistant under David Cottrell this past season, Temple's boys basketball team made a name for themselves with aggressive defense and went 24-6, including a run to the Elite Eight round of state playoffs.
"A lot like Coach Yarbrough, I'm somebody who's going to hold you accountable and somebody who's going to be involved in making you a better human in the game of basketball," Wynn stated. "But I do want to win. If that wasn't important, they wouldn't keep score."
When asked what he will carry over from his time as an assistant at Temple, Wynn says the main characteristic will be the standard to which he holds his players.
"I don't think we're ready right now to play the kind of pressing 84-feet, 48-minute or 32-minute game that Temple currently plays with their roster, but we will play that kind of half-court style," he said.
In Wynn's words, "In our region and at our level, there are shot makers, but they're not as present or available as often as you see in the higher classifications, so we're going to be pack line, and we'll see if people can make plays and make good decisions against that pressure."
Bowdon's boys ended last season 4-16, also in last place in the region. They have had more recent success, as they finished 18-9 and earned third place in the region tournament during the 2021-22 season, but they lost several key players as both Kolton Drummond and Andrew Hopson graduated and point guard Authur Johnson transferred to Douglas County for his senior year.
Now, with fewer players lost going into next season, Wynn seems to feel confident in the young talent coming up, saying Bowdon's boys basketball program currently has a "litany of youth."
"With the right development over time, this place can be really special," Wynn said. "I think the eighth-grade group and the seventh-grade group that are coming through in the feeder system have some potential and some talent, so it's going to be about cultivating that talent, developing that skill and building the program."
