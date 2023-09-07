The city of Bowdon has announced their intentions to maintain last year’s millage rate of 7.302. Due to the decision to maintain the millage rate, there will be three public hearings that will be held on Monday, Sept 11 and Monday, Sept. 18.
The city has already advertised a notice of a tax increase and will be holding the three public hearings to comply with Georgia law that requires the three hearings when a full roll back is not done.
