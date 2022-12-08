TJ Harvison vs LC 2

The Bowdon Red Devils, led by running back T.J. Harvison (pictured, 2) have met all of Head Coach Rich Fendley’s preseason goals, and now they have the chance to win a State Championship in a contest with Schley County today.

 PHOTO BY JOSHUA CATO

Before the season began, Bowdon Head Coach Richard Fendley laid out three goals he and his leadership team established for the year.

“Number one, we want to be hosting a playoff game here at home. Number two, we want to win the region championship again. Those are goals that we’ve had every year, and we’ve hit those goals three years in a row,” he said back in August.

