Before the season began, Bowdon Head Coach Richard Fendley laid out three goals he and his leadership team established for the year.
“Number one, we want to be hosting a playoff game here at home. Number two, we want to win the region championship again. Those are goals that we’ve had every year, and we’ve hit those goals three years in a row,” he said back in August.
The third goal was a bit more abstract, a bit more hopeful.
“We want to be in round three. We want to be in a round-three playoff game with a chance to go play for a title,” he said.
Now, nearing the end of an historic season, Bowdon (13-1) has vaulted well past the third round to their first football state championship appearance since 2001, and the Red Devils are set to take on Schley County (12-2) for a chance to win a title today.
Bowdon’s last state title was back in 1992, eight years before Schley County High School opened its doors in 2000. This is Schley County’s first State Championship appearance in the school’s short history.
The Schley Wildcats are led by quarterback Jay Kanazawa, who has passed for 3,024 yards and 33 touchdowns this season. They also feature receiver Jalewis Solomon, who has 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving and running back Malachi Banks, who has over 1,200 rushing yards and 20 scores this year.
This will be a changeup for Bowdon on defense. The past three weeks, the Red Devils have played run-centric teams (Manchester, Early County and Lincoln County), but now they face a team with a 3,000-yard passer and a spread offense.
Schley County and Bowdon have three common opponents this season, including Tattnall Square, Manchester and Early County. All these games resulted in wins for the Wildcats and Red Devils except for Schley County’s week-two, 19-17 loss to Early County.
Bowdon’s Robert McNeal and T.J. Harvison have now surpassed the 3,000 combined rushing yard mark, as Harvison has 1,814 and McNeal has 1,321 with a combined 39 rushing scores.
But as they have showed throughout the playoffs, the Red Devils can also beat defenses through the air when they need to. McNeal will look to add to his passing total of 1,344 yards and 12 scores at the conclusion of the Red Devils’ season today.
Kickoff for the Class A Division II Georgia State Championship is scheduled for today (Thursday, December 8) at 5 p.m. from Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium (formerly Turner Field) in Atlanta.
