The city of Bowdon had a public hearing for the first reading of the fiscal year 2023 budget during Monday evening’s city council meeting.
City Manager Gary Bullock told the council that the budget was the same as previously printed in the Times-Georgian with two exceptions.
Initially, Bullock expected an approximate $50,000 cut in local option sales tax (LOST) “taxes-other” line on the budget, but after meeting with the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, it had been determined that the city of Bowdon would receive an approximate $100,000 cut.
“As I stated before, all the previous chairmans have been generous to the cities and they have helped us out but we didn't get a lot. I guess from a legal standpoint, we didn't have much of an argument to combat it,” Mayor Jim Chaffin said.
According to Bullock, the Bowdon area did not have any representation when the original numbers were created because the District 6 commissioner was not present.
“Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenues are intended to provide property tax relief by rolling back property taxes by the amount of the local government’s LOST collections. The LOST distribution between the County and all the cities in the County is renegotiated every 10 years,” Chairman Michelle Morgan said. “The formula used for negotiation is mainly based on population with adjustments for other specific factors. In 2010, Bowdon’s population was 1.85% of the population of the entire County and Bowdon received 2.50% of the total LOST distributions for the County. In 2020, Bowdon’s percentage of population of total County declined to 1.81% and Bowdon’s proposed share of LOST distributions are proposed to be 2.09%, which is greater than Bowdon’s share of the County’s population.”
The city of Bowdon voted unanimously to approve a Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) that would provide federal funds to low income families that qualify that will assist with water bill payments.
The federal funds go straight to the Bowdon Water Department and not to the homeowner, Bullock said.
“I see no downside to it,” Councilmember Martin Johnson said.
This contract will last until Sept. 30, 2022 with an option to renew. If the city decides to renew the contract it will last for one year beginning Oct. 1, 2022 until Sept. 30, 2023.
“Somebody’s got to get the funds, so why not let people in our area get it,” Bullock said.
The Main Street Board, led by Jan Gibbs, voted in May to request the council’s permission to amend the by-laws to return to a seven member board rather than nine members.
The council unanimously approved this request. At one time, the nine member board was appropriate, but now that Bowdon has the Downtown Development Authority, it is difficult to fill 16 positions between the two boards.
Three board members, Connie Hannah, Eddie Henley, and Curtis Wilson, were reappointed for a new three-year term on the board that will expire June 30, 2025.
Allison Smith Robinson is a new board appointment for a two-year term that will expire June 30, 2024. Telisha Gibson does not need reappointment and her term expires June 30, 2024.
The Library Board nominated Martha Stephens to replace Marilyn Morris, whose term expires June 30, 2022 and Darlene Beam to replace Johnnie Davis. Nancy Sparkman was reappointed to the library board.
The council unanimously approved the Library Board appointments.
The city of Bowdon will be sending a notice to participants in the recycling program because GFL is ending the recycling program.
As of August 1, citizens will no longer have a recycling program. In the future, there will be a fee for recycling that is more than the current trash fee, Bullock said.
“I hate to lose that program,” Councilmember Wes McIntyre said.
The next Bowdon City Council meeting will take place July 11 at 7 p.m.
