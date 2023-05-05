Bowdon sweeps GMC to advance to Elite 8

BOWDON — With a three-inning 16-1 win in game one and a 2-0 win in game two of Thursday’s double header, Bowdon Red Devil baseball swept the Georgia Military College Bulldogs in the second round of Class A Division-II playoffs.
The Red Devils (22-10) will now go to the Elite Eight round of state playoffs where they will face the winner of McIntosh County Academy and Seminole County, who split their double header on Thursday.
Game One
In the first game of the twin bill, Bowdon racked up eleven hits through three innings with 14 total RBIs, scoring eight runs in the second inning on their way to a 16-1 run-rule victory.
Will Rainwater led the offensive explosion for the Devils, earning three hits on four at bats while also tying for a team high of RBIs with four. Blake Cole also had four runs batted in, going two-for-two at the plate, and Berkley Perkins had multiple hits, going two-for-three.
Starter Caison Duncan took the win on the mound, pitching three innings with one earned run allowed on four hits while dealing four strikeouts without a walk.
The GMC Bulldogs took the early lead batting in the top of the first, as Seth Ussery hit a two-out double, scoring one run. But it was all Red Devils after that.
In the bottom of the first, a sac fly by Will Huggins scored the tying run, and an Asher Christopher double and a sac fly by Cole put Bowdon in the lead for good.
In their eight-run second inning, runs scored on balls put into play by Rainwater, Huggins, Cole, Zander Langley, Jackson Truett, and Rainwater again as the batting order circled back around.
In the third, Perkins scored on a passed ball to start off the scoring, followed by RBIs from Cole, Dalton Ballenger and Jacob Williams. Rainwater finished off the inning to push the game into run-rule territory at 15 runs, hitting an RBI single to right field.
Game Two
After a fast start to the double header, game two was a stark contrast—a pitching duel—as Bowdon went on to score two runs in the seventh to win 2-0.
Ultimately, Bowdon starter Huggins won the battle on the mound, lasting a full seven innings, pitching a shutout with one hit allowed all the while hurling 17 strikeouts.
GMC starter Christian Black pitched a full game as well, allowing two runs on six hits while throwing 12 strikeouts.
In the six-hit effort, six different Red Devils had one hit each, and Bowdon scored both of their two runs with two outs away in the top of the seventh.
Dalton Ballenger hit an RBI double into center field, and Ethan Kent followed it up with an RBI single, putting the Red Devils in front 2-0 for good. Huggins tossed three strikeouts in the bottom of the frame to seal the win.
Round three of Class A Division-II playoffs is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 with “if” games on the 11th.
As previously stated, Bowdon will play either McIntosh County Academy or Seminole County, depending on Friday’s outcome.
