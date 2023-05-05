Bowdon sweeps GMC to advance to Elite 8

Bowdon’s Will Huggins pitched a shutout in game two against Georgia Military College in the second round of state playoffs, tossing 17 strikeouts.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

BOWDON — With a three-inning 16-1 win in game one and a 2-0 win in game two of Thursday’s double header, Bowdon Red Devil baseball swept the Georgia Military College Bulldogs in the second round of Class A Division-II playoffs.

The Red Devils (22-10) will now go to the Elite Eight round of state playoffs where they will face the winner of McIntosh County Academy and Seminole County, who split their double header on Thursday.

