Swim Across America, a national non-profit dedicated to raising money for cancer research through nationwide swimming events has selected Ms. Emma Staudigl (15) of Bowdon, GA to join other elite metro-Atlanta swimmers for Swim Across America - Atlanta’s 2022 Junior Advisory Board.
Fifteen students from 13 schools were selected out of 20 applicants to serve on the 2021 Junior Advisory Board (JAB) for Swim Across America - Atlanta (SAA - Atlanta). This is the 1st year Ms. Staudigl has served on the JAB but her 6th year participating with SAA - Team Parker (4 years) and Team DCS (2 years).
Last year, Emma helped her team — Team DCS — raise over $4100 to contribute to SAA - Atlanta’s total contribution, benefitting the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. To date, SAA-Atlanta has raised $2.6 million.
The JAB works in tandem with an accomplished Core Event Committee that includes Olympians and Master Swimmers who are supporting the SAA-Atlanta Open Water Swim at Lake Lanier Olympic Park on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
In 2021, the Junior Advisory Board collectively raised over $39,000. This year, over half the selected members are new with 75% of them participating for 3 or more years at the SAA Atlanta events. We have 14 schools and 6 swim clubs represented on our board. We are excited to see their energy come to life during their service.
The Atlanta open water event hosts nearly 20 Olympian supporters each year. Olympians swim and volunteer alongside 750 swimmers and volunteers over either a half-mile, one-mile, or 5K course.
