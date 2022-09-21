Swim Across America, a national non-profit dedicated to raising money for cancer research through nationwide swimming events has selected Ms. Emma Staudigl (15) of Bowdon, GA to join other elite metro-Atlanta swimmers for Swim Across America - Atlanta’s 2022 Junior Advisory Board.

Fifteen students from 13 schools were selected out of 20 applicants to serve on the 2021 Junior Advisory Board (JAB) for Swim Across America - Atlanta (SAA - Atlanta). This is the 1st year Ms. Staudigl has served on the JAB but her 6th year participating with SAA - Team Parker (4 years) and Team DCS (2 years).

