BOWDON — In a battle of region champions to close out the regular season, the Bowdon Red Devils took the lead late and defeated the Heard County Braves 2-1 on Friday night.
The game was tied at one with Bowdon batting in the bottom of the fifth when Zander Langley singled on a full count, scoring the go-ahead run.
The pitching was strong on both sides with both teams starting their aces. In total, the Red Devils' pitchers struck out eight, while Heard County's pitchers sat down two.
Caison Duncan was on the mound for Bowdon and lasted five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out five with no walks. Will Huggings closed the last two innings, tossing three strikeouts with no runs allowed on one hit.
Will Alford started for Heard County and allowed five hits and two runs over five innings, striking out one. Sammy Calhoun threw the final inning in relief out of the bullpen.
After a scoreless first two and a half innings, Bowdon took their first lead batting in the bottom of the third as a single by Will Rainwater allowed Langley to score the first run of the game.
Heard County's only run of the game went over the fence, as third baseman Max Lasseter hit a solo home run to tie the game in the top of the fifth, 1-1.
Lasseter was one of five Braves to have single-hit nights in the loss. As for the home dugout, Langley led the Red Devils with two hits in two at bats, with four other Red Devils collecting single hits.
Both teams were sure-handed in the field and did not commit a single error. Ethan Kent had the most chances in the field with ten for Bowdon, while Gray Hester made the most plays for the Braves with six.
Both Heard County and Bowdon earned region championships this season and are scheduled to host the first round of playoffs this week.
Bowdon (18-9) will host Lincoln County (17-11), and the beginning double header has now been scheduled for this Wednesday the 26th at 4 p.m.
Heard County (12-13) will host Claxton (4-18) this Thursday the 27th with the twin bill scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.