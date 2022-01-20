Bowdon’s girls played at home against Trion on Wednesday. The Lady Red Devils were outmatched by Trion, and fell 50-26. This keeps Trion undefeated in the region and essentially tied with Mt. Zion for first place, while Bowdon falls to fifth place at 2-4 in the region.
Bowdon’s boys, however, were able to run away with an 81-56 win over Trion. Bowdon is now second place in the region with a 9-2 record, just behind Drew Charter at 9-0.
Bremen to face Callaway
Bremen’s girls will play Callaway on Thursday, and the boys will play Callaway on Friday. Both teams will play at Central on Saturday. The Central games will be non-region matchups. Bremen is 8-7 and Central is 7-10.
Carrollton gets split in Rome
The Carrollton Lady Trojans traveled to Alexander on Monday to take on the Lady Cougars. The Trojans won 65-29 thanks to strong defense and a fast start. Carrollton went up 23-6 in the first quarter and didn’t look back.
On Tuesday, Carrollton traveled to Rome, and the Lady Trojans suffered their third loss on the season, 50-42. This region loss puts Carrollton at 7-2 in region play and third place in the region.
As for the boys, they were able to sneak past Rome in a close, high scoring game at 83-81. The Trojans trailed 49-34 at the half and 68-61 going into the fourth, but they came back in the final period to win it by a bucket.
Central drops two to Pickens
Central’s Lady Lions lost a tough game on the road at Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday, 53-10. This puts Central’s girls at fourth place in the region at 3-4 going into a Thursday game against a first place Pickens team.
Central’s boys had a more competitive game against Northwest Whitfield. They lost a close game, 67-65. The Lions remain in first place in the region, as this is only their first region loss. They will also play Pickens on Thursday.
Heard County swept by Callaway
Heard County’s girls and boys both lost close games to Callaway on Tuesday. The girls lost 45-40 despite going on a 23-9 run in the third quarter. The boys lost a hard-fought one score game at a score of 57-55.
Heard’s boys are now 1-1 in the region, which essentially puts them in a three-way tie for second place. Heard’s girls are also now 1-1 in region play, which puts them in third place.
Mt. Zion looks to continue unbeaten streak
Mt. Zion’s girls, who are in first place at 6-0 in the region, await a home matchup with region opponent Gordon Lee on Friday. The guys, at 5-12 on the season, will face a 6-6 Atlanta Classical team on Thursday. They will also face Gordon Lee after the girls game on Friday.
Temple @ Haralson County
Haralson County got the best of the girls game at a score of 46-39, while Temple’s boys used a second half comeback to get the 31-27 win over the Rebels in a defense-heavy region game.
Haralson’s girls are now 2-1 in the region, putting them in second place. Temple’s girls fall into a tie with Bremen for last place in the region at 0-2. As for the boys, the Rebels are now dead last in the region at 0-3, while Temple rises into a three-way tie for second place.
Villa Rica
Villa Rica’s Lady Wildcats lost 54-38 to New Manchester on Tuesday. VR’s boys had a slightly more competitive game, but they also fell to New Manchester 63-54, despite leading 12-10 at the end of the first.
The Lady Wildcats are now 3-3 in region play, which puts them at fourth place in the standings. The Wildcat boys fall to 2-4 in the region, and that puts them at fifth place on the boys’ chart.
