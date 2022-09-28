Bowdon Softball Region Champs 2022

Bowdon softball sealed their region title on Tuesday with a walk-off win against Mt. Zion.

 Photo Credit Bowdon Red Devil Softball on Facebook

In the Lady Red Devils’ final region game of the season against Mt. Zion, Bowdon’s Sydney Lowen scored the winning run on a ball put into play by Makayla Nunn, and with just three teams in region 7-A Division II, it sealed a region championship for Bowdon.

Through three innings, Bowdon was up 3-0. The Lady Red Devils scored all three of these runs on RBI singles by Carlie Whitman. Caroline Huggins came home on a hit in the first inning, and both Huggins and Lowen crossed the plate in the bottom of the third.

