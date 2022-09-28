In the Lady Red Devils’ final region game of the season against Mt. Zion, Bowdon’s Sydney Lowen scored the winning run on a ball put into play by Makayla Nunn, and with just three teams in region 7-A Division II, it sealed a region championship for Bowdon.
Through three innings, Bowdon was up 3-0. The Lady Red Devils scored all three of these runs on RBI singles by Carlie Whitman. Caroline Huggins came home on a hit in the first inning, and both Huggins and Lowen crossed the plate in the bottom of the third.
But Mt. Zion would come charging back in the top of the fourth. Both Kayley Lepard and Elayla Phillips scored during Addison Corn’s at-bat, and a third run walked in after Braelynn Frazier was hit by a pitch.
This tied the game 3-3, a score that would stay on the board for a while.
Bowdon was batting in the bottom of the seventh inning. Two outs were already away when Nunn stepped into the batter’s box.
Lowen was the Red Devils’ only baserunner after hitting a single earlier in the inning, and she managed to steal both second and third base before Nunn finally sent her home on a ground ball to win the game.
The win sealed a region title for Bowdon (15-6), as they finished with a perfect 4-0 region record. The Red Devils will close out their regular season with non-region games against Manchester, Model and Trion.
Mt. Zion (7-8) ends as the second seed in the region, with two wins over Christian Heritage and two losses to Bowdon.
They will close their regular season with non-region games against Heard County, Woodward Academy, Callaway and Landmark Christian.
