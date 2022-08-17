Bowdon softball broke away with a five-inning, run-rule win over area rival Temple on Tuesday, piling up two big innings for a 9-0 final score.
“I was really proud of them,” said Bowdon head coach Kasey Swafford. “I feel like anytime you can put the ball in play and your defense can work behind your pitcher like they did, and come in and hit top to bottom, I feel like that’s one of those things that any coach can hope and dream for their team when it comes to any kind of game, especially a rival like Temple.”
Bowdon started off the scoring action in the top of the second. The Red Devils benefitted from a tough night from Temple’s starting pitcher Katherine Hart, as their first two runs were walked in and the third run came home on a wild pitch. After a sac-fly RBI by Caroline Huggins sent another home, Bowdon was up 4-0.
Temple first-year head coach Britney Petrosky addressed the starting pitcher situation after the game.
“This young lady unfortunately didn’t get to play for us last year because of an eligibility situation with moving, so this is her first time actually getting to play for us. For her, it’s just I think, getting more experience, getting out there and working on her mental toughness.”
“There were a lot of things that could have gone better, so just trying to figure out the kinks on the mound, trying to figure out who’s going to do best in which situations, which pitches are working. And sometimes the umpire squeezes your strike zone, and that’s nothing that we can control. We have to make sure that we control the control-ables.”
Bowdon had their most productive inning in the third, mostly attacking the center of the field with their hits, including RBI doubles by Huggins, Sydney Lowen and Carlie Whitman and an RBI single by Nunn. The Red Devils had a total of six base hits in the inning that all went to center field.
According to Swafford, they did not necessarily target center field on purpose, but they have been trying to implement certain strategies on offense in general.
“We’re just trying to be more approachable when it comes to hitting, just trying to hunt their pitch,” she said. “We’re a barrel-hitting team. We’re not a very small ball team when it comes to our one-through-nine, so-to-speak.”
Said Swafford of her Red Devils, “They usually spray it all over the field.”
Bowdon (4-2) will be back in action at Armuchee High School today at 5 p.m.
The Temple Tigers (0-4) were scheduled for a full-team practice yesterday with their middle school squad, and they are also scheduled to take on the Coosa Eagles at home at 5:30 p.m. today.
