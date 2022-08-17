Caroline Huggins

Bowdon’s Caroline Huggins pitched a shutout in a 9-0 fifth-inning run-rule win over rival Temple on Tuesday. She also led the team at the plate, going two-for-three with two RBIs.

Bowdon softball broke away with a five-inning, run-rule win over area rival Temple on Tuesday, piling up two big innings for a 9-0 final score.

“I was really proud of them,” said Bowdon head coach Kasey Swafford. “I feel like anytime you can put the ball in play and your defense can work behind your pitcher like they did, and come in and hit top to bottom, I feel like that’s one of those things that any coach can hope and dream for their team when it comes to any kind of game, especially a rival like Temple.”

