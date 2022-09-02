Going into Friday’s game, it seemed Bremen was outmatched by rival Bowdon on paper, and that turned out to be exactly the case, as Bowdon earned a 35-0 shutout win.
Before the Blue Devils and Red Devils kicked off Friday night, there were already a pair of interesting storylines on Bowdon’s roster.
For one, running back Luke Windom stepped onto the field for the Red Devils after being questionable following a big hit against Central last week.
On top of that, running back/linebacker TJ Harvison transferred from Villa Rica in time to take on Bremen in a Bowdon uniform.
Robert McNeal, Windom and the Red Devils looked like themselves, and Harvison’s impact was also felt throughout the game.
In fact, Bowdon utilized their new weapon on their first offensive play, as McNeal swung it out to Harvison in the left flat for a five-yard gain. Later in the drive, Bremen left Harvison uncovered, allowing the Red Devils to spring a big play to keep the drive going on third and long.
One play later, McNeal closed that drive with a 54-yard rushing touchdown down the Bowdon sideline to make it 7-0 Red Devils.
Bremen showed some quarterback keeper action in response, as Aiden Price broke away for a 43-yard run to start off their following drive. But after that play, the Bowdon defensive front stuffed Bremen’s run game, including a tackle for a loss by Asher Christopher. Bremen attempted a 48-yard field to no avail, and Bowdon took over again.
The Red Devils kept up their offensive pace, starting with a long pass to Christopher and continuing with runs by Windom and McNeal. After a time-consuming drive, fullback Jordan Beasley took a wildcat snap for a one-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Bowdon with over six minutes left in the first half.
Later in the second, Bremen got their first stop of the night thanks to good coverage on a pair of incompletions, and after a short pooch kick by McNeal, the Blue Devils were set up on their own 46-yard line.
Bremen would complete four straight out routes to Zyler Crane on the home sideline, the same strategy they used last week against Haralson County in the final minute of the game.
The Blue Devils found themselves just inside the Bowdon 30-yard line, but after a holding penalty, it made a score much more unlikely. Zach Burns went in for another attempt at a long field goal, this time from 50 yards out.
Though this attempt was closer, it still came up short, and it was 14-0 Bowdon at the half.
It seemed as soon as the third quarter began, Bowdon was already in the endzone. McNeal zoomed down the field with a 46-yard rush, and a couple plays later, he would punch it in with an eight-yard keeper to make it 21-0.
After Bremen was forced to punt again, Bowdon’s Harvison found paydirt for the first time in a Bowdon uniform, using a burst of speed to break off a 60-yard touchdown run.
This trend would continue, and Bowdon’s next score would be a seven-yard jump ball to the 6’5” freshman Kaiden Prothro, making it 35-0 Red Devils.
