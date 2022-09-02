McNeal, Harvison

Robert McNeal (11) rushes for a 54-yard touchdown in a 35-0 win over Bremen on Friday. Also pictured is TJ Harvison (2), who recently transferred over from Villa Rica. Harvison had a 60-yard touchdown run in the game.

 Photo by Micah Hytower

Going into Friday’s game, it seemed Bremen was outmatched by rival Bowdon on paper, and that turned out to be exactly the case, as Bowdon earned a 35-0 shutout win.

Before the Blue Devils and Red Devils kicked off Friday night, there were already a pair of interesting storylines on Bowdon’s roster.

Trending Videos