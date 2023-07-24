The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has tracked down Randy Patillo, 45, of Newell, Alabama, after he was arrested in Randolph County for a shooting that occurred on July 22, in Bowdon, Georgia.
According to the report, on Saturday July 22, 2023, CCSO Deputy Shance Cheatwood was dispatched to a residence on White Rock Road in Bowdon regarding a person who had been shot.
Cheatwood arrived and made contact with the victim, Chris Wyatt, in the home of a witness. Wyatt was shot twice, once in the upper right arm and another in the side that exited his chest.
Cheatwood asked if Wyatt knew who had shot him and he said it was David Patillo and then said his name was Randy. Carroll County Fire and West Georgia Ambulance responded and rendered aid to Wyatt. He was then transported by helicopter to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for treatment.
Cheatwood then spoke with the witness who said that the shooting happened at 800 Wedowee Street. The witness said they were riding their bike when they passed Patillo walking on Highway 100 and then crossed into the yard of 800 Wedowee Street. The witness then said he saw Wyatt jump from his porch and go into the house shutting the door behind him.
The witness continued saying that Patillo kicked the side door in and they heard yelling from both Patillo and Wyatt and then they heard two gunshots before taking off to their home.
The witness said he saw Wyatt come around the house yelling that Patillo had shot him. A Bowdon Police Officer assisted Cheatwood in clearing the house at 800 Wedowee Street while deputies taped the house off. Cheatwood found two 9mm shell casings inside the back bedroom of the house as he was clearing the residence.
Once investigators were informed and arrived on scene, the scene was turned over for further investigation.
