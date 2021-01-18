The No. 7- ranked Bowdon Red Devils will square off with No. 1-ranked visiting Drew Charter School in high school basketball action Tuesday.
The Red Devils come into the game after a 78-48 victory over Gordon-Lee at home Friday night.
Drew enters the game with a 14-0 overall record and a 9-0 mark in Region 6-A play. Bowdon is 14-2 overall record and 8-0 record in the region.
Against Gordon-Lee Friday, Bowdon’s A.J. Johnson led the way with 31 points. Tray Wyatt finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Seth Farmer finished with a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Kolton Drummond finished with seven points.
The Bowdon girls improved to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-A with a 45-40 win against Gordon-Lee’s girls Friday.
Mt. ZionThe Eagles won a thriller on Friday night beating Trion 70-68 in overtime. Evan Smith took a pass from Jayden Perkins and scored at the buzzer to give the Eagles the win.
Mt. Zion moved to 5-8 overall and 2-5 in Region 6-A.
Antron Thompson scored 25 points, Perkins 21 and Smith 10.
The Mt. Zion Lady Eagles fell to 15-4 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-A with a 56-42 loss to eighth-ranked Trion. Jordan Kiebow had 14 points and Nesaiah Farley added 10.
BremenThe Blue Devils dropped to 1-10 overall and 1-1 in Region 5-AA after a loss to Gordon-Central 40-38.
In girls’ action, the Lady Blue Devils to 1-10 overall and 0-2 in region action with a 50-37 loss to Heard County.
Bremen plays region games Tuesday against Callaway.
CarrolltonThe Lady Trojans won Friday and Saturday to improve their record to 15-1.
The Lady Trojans’ victory over South Paulding on Friday moved the team’s record to 5-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA. Carrollton also won a non-region game at Newton Saturday.
In boys’ action, Carrollton dropped to 5-9 overall and 2-4 in league play with a 57-44 loss to South Paulding.
Carrollton plays a boys and girls region doubleheader at home Tuesday against Rome.
CentralThe Lions fell to 9-7 overall and 2-3 in Region 7-AAAA action with a loss to 47-40 loss to Cedartown.
The Lady Lions dropped to 6-10 overall and 1-4 in region play with a 49-30 loss to Cedartown.
Central plays a region game Tuesday against Southwest Whitfield.
Haralson CountyThe Rebels played twice over the weekend, falling to Callaway 72-38 in Region 5-AA action and beating Cedar Bluff 47-45 on Saturday.
The Rebels head into this week’s game against Temple with a 4-10 overall record and a 0-2 mark in the region.
Haralson County split games in girls’ action, losing to Callaway 38-27 in Region 5-AA and beating South Paulding 48-31.
The Lady Rebels fell to 11-2 overall and 1-1 in the region.
Heard County
The Heard County Braves fell to Southwest Christian Academy 69-52 in a non-region road game Saturday. The Braves fell to 6-8 overall.
Heard County takes a 1-0 record into Region 5-AA action Tuesday in a game at home against Callaway.
In girls’ action, the Lady Braves take a 12-3 record into this week’s action.
Heard is 1-0 in region play.
TempleThe Tigers stepped out of region action Saturday with a 54-53 loss to East Paulding. The Tigers fell to 7-8 overall. Temple takes a 0-1 record into Region 5-AA with a home game against Haralson County Tuesday.
The Temple Lady Tigers fell to 3-12 overall with a 58-38 loss to East Coweta in a non-region game.
The Lady Tigers take a 0-1 region record into Tuesday’s game against Haralson County.
Villa RicaThe Wildcats improved to 9-7 overall and 4-2 in Region 6-AAAAA with a 62-54 victory over New Manchester.
The Lady Wildcats head into the week with a 2-11 record overall and an 0-3 mark in region play.
Villa Rica plays a region contest at Grady Tuesday.
