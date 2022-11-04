BOWDON — Mt. Zion had a taste of hope on Friday in the first few minutes, but Bowdon’s run game proved to be too much to contain the Eagles, and Bowdon rolled to a 42-13 region championship win on Friday night.
As 28-point underdogs going into the game, Mt. Zion looked to fight against all outside expectations. That is exactly what they did to begin the game.
Bowdon’s Jordan Beasley made the start at quarterback with Robert McNeal in as a slot receiver. The Red Devils put together a long opening drive, but on second and 15 from the Mt. Zion 25-yard line, the Eagles struck gold.
Rolling to his left, Beasley tried to dump the ball off in the flat, but the ball floated into the hands of Mt. Zion’s Caden Jolly, who returned it back to Bowdon’s 23. From there, Mt. Zion punched in an early lead as Alex Zelaya found Kevin Berrios for a score.
Following a missed extra point, Mt. Zion was up 6-0 with 5:22 left in the first. But that lead did not last very long.
Bowdon began to lean heavily on the run game of T.J. Harvison. After a short kickoff by Mt. Zion, Harvison led the Red Devils into Eagle territory and capped off the drive with a 25-yard diving score to put Bowdon up 7-6. Harvison later broke away for a 75-yard rushing score to put Bowdon up 14-6.
McNeal gave Bowdon the ball back with an interception along the visitor sideline, and the Red Devil offensive line continued their dominant half on the ground, starting with a 25-yard quarterback keeper by McNeal and two runs of around 15 yards for Harvison. Harvison put Bowdon on the Mt. Zion one-yard line, and Beasley hopped into the end zone one play later.
Cameron Holloway knocked through the extra point, and it was 21-6. Before the half, Bowdon had a chance to expand upon that lead in Mt. Zion territory, but an interception by Malachi Ackles in the front-right corner of the end zone kept it a two-score game going into the second half.
Harvison and Beasley continued to eat up yardage on the ground at the beginning of the second half. After a defensive stop, Bowdon had an eleven-play drive, all of which were runs, ending with a four-yard keeper by Beasley to make it 28-6 with just over five minutes until the fourth.
One series later, Beasley scored on a 26-yard zone read to extend the Bowdon lead to 35-6.
Mt. Zion finally found a complete offensive drive early in the fourth quarter. On a drive highlighted by a pair of 10-plus yard runs by Preston Denney, the Eagles manufactured their second score of the night on a two-yard fullback dive by Berrios.
Bowdon answered in the most unexpected way possible. Beasley threw a short backwards pass to senior offensive lineman Mason Bailey, who then dropped back and launched the ball over 30 yards to the back of the end zone to Harvison for the touchdown for a 42-13 final.
