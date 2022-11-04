Bowdon vs Mt. Zion Photo

Bowdon’s run game, including running back T.J. Harvison, led the way for the Red Devils in a 42-13 region championship win over Mt. Zion.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

BOWDON — Mt. Zion had a taste of hope on Friday in the first few minutes, but Bowdon’s run game proved to be too much to contain the Eagles, and Bowdon rolled to a 42-13 region championship win on Friday night.

As 28-point underdogs going into the game, Mt. Zion looked to fight against all outside expectations. That is exactly what they did to begin the game.

