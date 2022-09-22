With pitcher Gabby Stonecypher in the circle, Bowdon’s softball team shut out rival Mt. Zion on Tuesday in their third region contest of the season.
Stonecypher allowed just one hit through six innings, walking two and striking out eight.
Mt. Zion’s only hit of the night was a double by Elayla Phillips in the bottom of the first. Phillips was also Mt. Zion’s starting pitcher, allowing three earned runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and three walks through all six innings.
The Lady Red Devils’ biggest inning was their first inning, as they found three runs to start off the game. The first run was scored on a Mt. Zion error, and the next two were brought home on RBI singles by Makayla Nunn and Kate Robinson.
Bowdon had back-to-back two-run innings in the third and fourth, thanks to one error in the field, two sacrifice hits, and another RBI single by Robinson. Bowdon’s final score of the night was an RBI single by Sydney Lowen to seal the run-rule win.
Lowen, Whitman, Robinson and Ally Bowen led Bowdon with two hits apiece in the win, and Robinson led in the RBI department with two.
Bowdon is now 3-0 in the region, while Mt. Zion dropped to 0-1. Bowdon currently leads the region over both Mt. Zion and Christian Heritage (0-2 in region).
Mt. Zion’s next game will play their second region game of the year at Christian Heritage today at 4:30 p.m.
Bowdon was scheduled to face Alexander on Wednesday, and they will be at home against Haralson County on Saturday at 10 a.m.
