Bowdon Softball Baserunner

Bowdon had nine hits in an 8-0 Carroll-County region rivalry win over Mt. Zion on Tuesday.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

With pitcher Gabby Stonecypher in the circle, Bowdon’s softball team shut out rival Mt. Zion on Tuesday in their third region contest of the season.

Stonecypher allowed just one hit through six innings, walking two and striking out eight.

