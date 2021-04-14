Bowdon High withstood a brief fifth-inning scare from Alabama opponent Cleburne County High. Despite giving up three runs, the Red Devils still won by the 10-run-rule the non-region road battle 16-5 Tuesday. Bowdon scored in the opening inning on Carter Powell’s sacrifice fly.
For a more comfortable advantage, the Red Devils plated eight runs in the third inning to lead 9-0. The offensive firepower was led by Powell, Rett Thomas, Colin Blackmon, Andrew Messer and Luke Rainwater, all knocking in runs.
Mason Lord started at pitcher for Bowdon surrendering one run on one hit over three innings. He struck out five and walked none.
The Red Devils racked up 13 hits in the game. Messer, Will Rainwater and Luke Rainwater all had multiple hits. Messer led Bowdon with three hits in four at bats.
With a 9-13 overall record, Bowdon is scheduled to meet Cleburne County again at 5:55 p.m. today (April 15) at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.