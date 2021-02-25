Bowdon resident, former nurse dies at 106

A Bowdon resident who died this week at the age of 106 is being remembered as much for her remarkable life as the number of years it contained.
Mavis Watts, who was born a generation after the end of the Civil War and just before America’s entry into World War I, died Wednesday.
She was one of less than 100,000 centenarians in the United States, which is less than 1% of the population. The United Nations estimates that there are fewer than 500,000 people over the age of 100 in the entire world.
Mavis Watts and her physician husband, Dr. James W Watts, established Bowdon’s first hospital. In later years, she became a pilot and traveled extensively.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Bowdon City Cemetery, with Rev. Jeff Jackson of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to that church, 602 Newnan St., Carrollton. Almon Funeral Home is handling the service.
Mrs. Watts was born in Cleburne County, Alabama, on January 11, 1915, two years before America went to war in Europe. She was a child when the Spanish Flu pandemic swept the world in 1918, the worst such health emergency until the current COVID-19 pandemic.
She graduated from Ranburne High School and received her registered nurse degree from the Alabama Baptist Nursing School in Birmingham in 1938. After graduating, she relocated to New Orleans, where she began her career in nursing at Charity Hospital. Opened in 1736, the hospital was run by Catholic nuns and was the second-largest hospital in the U.S. at the time, with 2,860 beds.
While there, she met her future husband, James Watts, as he was completing his internship at the hospital. The couple married in 1939 — the same year “The Wizard of Oz” opened in theaters — and then relocated to Thomasville in 1941.
James was working on his surgery residence in Thomasville before the newlyweds moved to Bowdon in 1942 — during WWII — when James was asked to be a physician there. Mavis worked as James’ office nurse and made house calls with him in west Georgia and east Alabama.
Jim Watts, one of Mavis and James’ three children, told the Times-Georgian Thursday the roads were often rough, muddy and unpaved, and most families did not have electricity. Using just an oil lamp for lighting, Mavis helped deliver babies on kitchen tables.
James and Mavis had three children: Jim, Susan and Jubal. Susan became a nurse like her mother. Jim became a teacher and Jubal became an orthopedic surgeon.
In 1945, the Watts’ saw a need for a hospital in Bowdon and opened the Jubal Watts Memorial Hospital, in honor of James’ late grandfather. The closest hospital at that time for residents was a two-story surgical suite in Carrollton. Mavis helped James by anesthetizing patients while he operated on them.
She was also the first woman to run for mayor of Bowdon in 1950, losing by just 11 votes.
She and James later bought Blackjack Mountain, the highest point in Carroll County, in the early 1950s. This was a childhood dream for Mavis, who had been able to see the mountain while sitting on her childhood porch in Goldridge, Alabama, and dreamed of owning a home there.
The couple set up a big farm on the mountain with turkeys, goats, ducks, horses and dairy cows. Most of the animals, the family said, were payments for doctor bills. After James died in 1964, Mavis continued to operate the hospital until it closed in 1972.
Mavis also rode horses on the mountain with the family and assisted with some of the farm work. She read her Bible each day and was devoted to St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. Mavis served on the church’s board and altar guild, and she was the oldest member of the congregation, according to her obituary.
She had numerous hobbies ranging from maintaining a flower garden at her home to flying a Piper Cub airplane after receiving lessons from a WWII bomber pilot friend, Roy “Tubby” Dobson. James was also an experienced pilot, and the couple eventually owned two planes.
Fishing, traveling, and golf were other activities she enjoyed doing, her son Jim told the newspaper Thursday. Mavis traveled the world after James died, and she had been to China, Africa, Japan, Greece and South America.
