Bowdon city officials, citizens and friends of the west Georgia community celebrated the “official opening” of the new Bowdon Municipal Complex.
Although the facility itself is not new and most city offices were relocated there in mid-March, the refurbished building will be a frequent stop for citizens of “The Friendly City” as it will soon be home to all Bowdon city government departments.
Currently doing business at the location that once served as home to the Bowdon Primary school are offices of the city clerk, water department, codes enforcement, and municipal court.
“We hope to have the police department moved in by the end of the year,” said Bowdon City Manager Gary Bullock.
Bullock said that the renovations to the building were funded from a combination of SPLOST revenue and the city’s general fund.
