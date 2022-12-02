Harvison vs LC

Bowdon’s T.J. Harvison rushed for three touchdowns, including a long run of 43 yards in a 45-28 win over Lincoln County to advance to the state championship next week.

 Photo by JOSHUA CATO

BOWDON — It was a packed house on Friday night for Bowdon’s semi-final matchup against Lincoln County, and fans were in for a treat as the hometown Red Devils’ high-powered offense carried them to a spot in the Class A Division-II State Championship with a 45-28 win.

The visiting Red Devils from Lincoln County used trickery to get on the board first. Bowdon’s Asher Christopher stopped Lincoln on third down to force a 32-yard field goal, but holder and quarterback Trey Huff picked up the snap and tossed the ball to Christian Crite in the left corner of the end zone.

