BOWDON — It was a packed house on Friday night for Bowdon’s semi-final matchup against Lincoln County, and fans were in for a treat as the hometown Red Devils’ high-powered offense carried them to a spot in the Class A Division-II State Championship with a 45-28 win.
The visiting Red Devils from Lincoln County used trickery to get on the board first. Bowdon’s Asher Christopher stopped Lincoln on third down to force a 32-yard field goal, but holder and quarterback Trey Huff picked up the snap and tossed the ball to Christian Crite in the left corner of the end zone.
But just as soon as Lincoln had the lead, three plays later, Bowdon tied things up. T.J. Harvison had the first two carries for a combined 25 yards, then quarterback Robert McNeal took a keeper around the left side for 41 yards and a score.
Cam Holloway’s extra point made it 7-7 with 7:18 left in the first.
After allowing a 58-yard run and a score on Lincoln’s first possession, Bowdon’s defense locked in on the Lincoln rushing attack and forced a punt the next time around.
This set the hometown Red Devils up for a seven-play touchdown drive ending in a 59-yard post-route score from McNeal to Will Rainwater to give Bowdon their first lead of the night, 14-7.
Lincoln County was set up on the Bowdon 36 on their next drive, thanks to a personal foul and a short kickoff. Although the Bowdon defense forced them into a third and goal from the one-yard line, Huff took a quarterback sneak to tie the game 14-14.
Bowdon went on to march down the field, relying on the run game of Harvison and McNeal. Harvison walked in practically untouched from 12 yards out to make it 21-14.
Before the half, McNeal stole a possession for Bowdon on defense with an acrobatic interception over the head of a Lincoln receiver, and he would then lead the offense for a 33-yard field goal by Holloway to make it a ten-point game.
Lincoln recovered an onside kick coming out of the half and capitalized with a 24-yard pass to Semaj Jenkins that made it a one score game yet again at 24-21. They tried another onside kick after the score, but it rolled out of bounds.
A few ticks of the clock later, Harvison picked a running lane a sprinted for a 43-yard score, and Bowdon was on top by ten again, 31-21.
It seemed all Bowdon needed was one defensive stop. That is exactly what they got when Asher Christopher rushed around the left end on third down for an eleven-yard loss to force Lincoln County’s second punt of the night.
Two plays after the punt, McNeal ran 52 yards to the house to extend the Bowdon lead to 17 points, 38-21.
Lincoln County cut it to 38-28 with 8:51 left on the fourth-quarter clock and threatened to add to that afterwards with their second recovered onside kick. However, the Bowdon defense came up with a stop.
A 24-yard touchdown rush by Harvison would be the cherry on top for Bowdon in the 45-28 win.
Bowdon (13-1) will be headed to Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium this upcoming Thursday for the Class A Division-II State Championship. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. Their opponent will be Schley County (12-2).
