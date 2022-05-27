Bowdon and Mt. Zion’s baseball teams combined for a total of 15 different players on this year’s 6-A public All-Region team. Bowdon landed eight total selections, including four first-teamers, and Mt. Zion landed seven totals players off a roster that only boasted ten players this season.
Bowdon baseball had their second straight playoff season this year, as they closed out the regular season with a 14-16 record. The Red Devils ended their playoff run this year with a hard-fought loss to Washington-Wilkes in round one, but their talents were nonetheless recognized on this year’s All-Region team.
Bowdon’s four first-team selections were Will Rainwater, Jack Watkins, Brady Entrekin and Will Huggins. Rainwater, an upcoming senior, and Watkins, a graduating senior, were both chosen as infielders. Entrekin, also a graduating senior, was selected as an outfielder. Huggins was the youngest of the first-teamers, as he was selected as a designated hitter as an upcoming sophomore.
The Red Devils landed three on the second-team roster. Mason Mims was one of three second-team pitchers, and he was also recognized as a second-team infielder. Zach McEwen was named a second-team catcher, and Luke Windom was selected as an outfielder. Pitcher/infielder Bryson Adams was also named as an honorable mention.
Despite boasting a roster of just ten players for the entire season, Mt. Zion’s baseball team managed to win nine games and land seven of their players onto the 6-A public All-Region team this year.
The Eagles highest selection was Chase Butler, who was named a first-team infielder. Butler, a sophomore, served as an infielder and was also one of the Eagles’ strongest pitchers this season.
On the second team roster, Mt. Zion landed three different players. Mason Jakubiak was selected as a catcher, Garrett Gordon was selected as an infielder, and Eli Rivers was selected as an outfielder.
The rest of the Eagles on the All-Region team were honorable mentions, as Jake Gordon, Stanley Cross and Cohen Hancock rounded out the Eagles on the roster.
