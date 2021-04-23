Special to The Times-Georgian
The 2020-2021 school year has been a stellar year for athletics at Bowdon Middle School. Earlier in the year, BMS athletes captured the Small Schools Division Championship in football and in basketball. On Thursday, the baseball team made school history by defeating Heard County at home to win the Small School Baseball Championship for the school’s third championship title in one school year.
During the championship game, two Bowdon Red Devil pitchers, Dalton Ballenger and Will Huggins, rallied together in the 2-0 shutout. The duo together struck out 14 batters. Jacob Williams led the way with two hits. Luke Windom, Will Huggins, and Jacob Williams stole multiple bases to seal the victory.
The Bowdon Middle baseball team had a 14-1 record for the season. The team outscored their opponents 132 to 44. They finished the season with 10 players having a batting average over .400, while pitchers for the season had 120 strikeouts combined, and the team had a total of 93 stolen bases.
Scott Estes, principal of Bowdon Middle, said, “Let me congratulate our baseball players for their great achievement. Not only have they won the Small School Division, but they also win everyday in the classroom.”
It was on Jan. 30 that the Bowdon Middle School boys basketball team won the West Georgia Middle School Athletic Conference small schools division Championship at Temple High School.
In addition to an 8-0 record in division play, the team went 13-3 overall. Bowdon scored 778 points, 49 per game, while only giving up 489, 31 per game. Bowdon’s starting five — Mason Daniel, Dalton Ballenger, Luke Ledbetter, Luke Windom and Will Huggins — combined a total of 171 rebounds and 102 steals. Bowdon’s stout defense was also backed by a rotation of bench players Kaiden Prothro, Hunter Todd, Zander Langley, Blake Cole, Austin Stephens, Jackson Edwards, Jackson Jones, Kamarion Barker and Dylan Akins.
The Bowdon Red Devils were coached by Clayton Young and assistant coaches Matt Windom and Darius Dillard.
