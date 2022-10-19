Bowdon Middle School held a peace pole dedication on Wednesday in honor of Unity Day.
Unity Day was started by Pacer Bullying Prevention Center in 2010 and was promoted by Ellen Degeneres on her show. Students were asked to wear orange to promote kindness, acceptance and inclusion.
Kelly Ogles, a retired 8th grade Bowdon Middle School teacher, initiated the donation of Bowdon Middle’s peace pole. Carol Glass, a retired art teacher who lives in the state of Washington, lost her son to a car accident when he was 19 years old. In memory of him, each year she donates peace poles to schools and nonprofit organizations to promote peace and bullying prevention.
Students from Jacqueline Watts Art Club/National Junior Arts Society painted rocks with anti-bullying messages and positive words to place as a border around the peace pole. School Counselor Caroline Albertson presented the peace pole to the students in attendance. Students were asked to wear orange to promote kindness, acceptance and inclusion.
Student Charlie Duke explained to the audience what a peace pole is.
According to worldpeace.org, a peace pole is an internationally-recognized symbol for peace on earth. The Bowdon Middle peace pole carries the message, “May peace prevail on Earth,” on each of its four sides in different languages. The phrase is written in English, Spanish, American Sign Language and Cherokee Indian.
“We are having this dedication ceremony today, Oct. 19, Unity Day, as a symbol of Bowdon Middle School’s pledge of promoting kindness, acceptance, and inclusion to prevent all students from being bullied,” Duke said in his presentation.
Student Ava Frazier presented what the purpose of planting a peace pole is. According to Frazier’s presentation, planting a peace pole is a way of bringing people together to inspire, awaken and uplift human consciousness. Peace poles are now recognized as the most prominent international symbol and monument to peace.
“It is a wonderful project for any community, organization, school or home. They remind us to think, speak and act in the spirit of peace and harmony and stand as a silent visual for peace to prevail on earth,” Frazier said.
There are estimated over 250,000 peace poles in every country in the world dedicated as symbols of peace and now there is one at Bowdon Middle School. In Carroll County, Bay Springs Middle School is the only other school that has had a peace pole dedicated. The peace pole at Bowdon Middle is dedicated to all victims of bullying.
