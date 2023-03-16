On Jan. 13, a jury in the Superior Court of Carroll County found Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery, 43, of Bowdon, guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Battery. Superior Court Judge Dustin Hightower presided over the trial and on March 13, sentenced Montgomery to life in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Caley McDonald prosecuted the case. Investigator Stephen Stollar of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

