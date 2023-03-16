On Jan. 13, a jury in the Superior Court of Carroll County found Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery, 43, of Bowdon, guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Battery. Superior Court Judge Dustin Hightower presided over the trial and on March 13, sentenced Montgomery to life in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Caley McDonald prosecuted the case. Investigator Stephen Stollar of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.
The charges arose out of a May 2021 incident on Kent Avenue in Bowdon. Law enforcement was initially dispatched to a residence on Kent Avenue in response to an assault. When law enforcement arrived, they encountered the victim, Mr. Ricky Cox, barely conscious. Mr. Cox was transported to Tanner Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, which included broken ribs and substantial internal bleeding. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation and soon learned that Sherrod Montgomery violently assaulted Mr. Cox over a card game that evening after accusing Mr. Cox of cheating.
Mr. Montgomery fled the residence following the assault and was later apprehended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.