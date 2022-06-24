A late-evening car accident resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Bowdon resident on Thursday.
At approximately 9:48 p.m. on Thursday, Post 4 Villa Rica responded to a vehicle crash on Ga. Highway 100 near West Jonesville Road in Carroll County.
The preliminary investigation reports indicate that a GMC Sierra driven by a Masen McIntyre, 20, of Bowdon, was traveling north on Ga-100 near W Jonesville Road.
The Sierra traveled off the east shoulder of the road, where the driver overcorrected, resulting in the vehicle crossing the center line and leaving the roadway onto the west shoulder, according to the report.
The report added that the Sierra then overturned, striking a parked Caterpillar wheel loader that was being used for road construction on the west shoulder of Highway 100.
The GSP also said preliminary reports also indicate that McIntyre was not restrained, and he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash at a local area hospital.
The crash is still under investigation, and as of Friday, the full report was not available to be released.
