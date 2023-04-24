The Carrollton Police Department arrested Freddie Doson, 51, of Bowdon after he was caught committing theft at a Hobby Lobby. Dodson was charged with Felony Theft by Shoplifting, Felony Theft by Taking, and Misdemeanor Theft by Shoplifting.

According to the police report at approximately 5:54 p.m.Officer Eli Boswell arrived at the Hobby Lobby off of South Park Street where he came into contact with Dodson. According to the report, Dodson had a shopping cart with items that were not bagged and he was unable to provide Boswell with a receipt for the items.

