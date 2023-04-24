The Carrollton Police Department arrested Freddie Doson, 51, of Bowdon after he was caught committing theft at a Hobby Lobby. Dodson was charged with Felony Theft by Shoplifting, Felony Theft by Taking, and Misdemeanor Theft by Shoplifting.
According to the police report at approximately 5:54 p.m.Officer Eli Boswell arrived at the Hobby Lobby off of South Park Street where he came into contact with Dodson. According to the report, Dodson had a shopping cart with items that were not bagged and he was unable to provide Boswell with a receipt for the items.
Officer Calcutt took the shopping cart and went back into the Hobby Lobby to speak with a manager in order to review security camera footage. The security camera footage showed that Dodson did pass all points of sale at the Hobby Lobby without paying for the items in the shopping cart.
The items stolen included a NT114PM telescope that costs $119.99, an Aero-Storm Air Powered Plane that costs $19.99, a pack of eight Energizer Max AA batteries that goes for $6.99 and a pack of Farm Animal toys that cost about $3.99. The items total to $161.53.
After speaking with the manager of the Hobby Lobby, she informed Boswell that she wanted to prosecute Dodson for stealing the items. All items were returned to the Hobby Lobby.
Dodson was arrested and transported to the Carroll County Jail.
