The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest regarding a burglary from Aug 2022. After an investigation was completed, David Minnefield, 52, of Bowdon, was arrested and charged with felony Second Degree Burglary, felony Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime, and misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.
According to the report, on Aug 15, 2022, Carroll County Deputy Caldon Cook was dispatched to a burglary that occurred in Bowdon. Upon arrival Cook spoke with Christy Miley, who told Cook that her mother had sent a video of their neighbor, Minefield, inside a wooden building behind their residence. Miley told Cook that the entrance was made around midnight going into Aug 15.
Miley was unable to share if anything had been stolen from the building because her mother was the one that had the keys with her.
Cook said he entered the building where he saw a cold Michelob Ultra beer with cold condensation on the can. Cook also said he observed pry marks on one of the two doors at the front of the building. Inside the building Cook stated that he saw the crowbar beside the stairs and determined that it was used to break both the lock and clasp off the outside of the door.
Minnefield lived just down the road but Cook was not able to find him at his residence or the surrounding area at that time. While he was conducting the initial investigation Miley showed Cook a video that showed Minnefield inside the wooden building.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office arrested Minnefield on Wednesday. His bond was set at $5,000.
