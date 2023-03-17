The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest regarding a burglary from Aug 2022. After an investigation was completed, David Minnefield, 52, of Bowdon, was arrested and charged with felony Second Degree Burglary, felony Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime, and misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.

According to the report, on Aug 15, 2022, Carroll County Deputy Caldon Cook was dispatched to a burglary that occurred in Bowdon. Upon arrival Cook spoke with Christy Miley, who told Cook that her mother had sent a video of their neighbor, Minefield, inside a wooden building behind their residence. Miley told Cook that the entrance was made around midnight going into Aug 15.

Trending Videos