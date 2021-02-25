Police say a Bowdon man beat a woman to force her to pay his bills. Carlton Lee Nunn, 56, was charged Tuesday by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office with false imprisonment and battery.
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a man beating a woman along White Rock Road in Bowdon, according to the County Sheriff incident report.
The victim told authorities she had been walking along the road when Nunn, whom she knows, approached her. She added that Nunn “got into her face and began yelling at her.” The report said Nunn then pushed her around, told her “she was going to pay one of his bills,” and then forced her into his apartment.
Once inside, the report said she attempted to run away, but Nunn allegedly threw her to the ground and began punching her stomach. She yelled at the assailant to let her go, but he refused and pinned her to the ground, according to the report.
Moments later, the report said another man attempted to pull her away from Nunn but was unsuccessful. Another resident stepped out of his bedroom and demanded Nunn let her go, which provided an opportunity for the woman to escape and call 911, according to the report.
Deputies arrived after the incident occurred and gathered information from the victim and two men who tried to help. The report said Nunn ran away before authorities arrived. Later that day, the report said he was spotted at another residence and confronted by deputies to hear his side of the story, which he denied having any involvement.
However, the report said they arrested Nunn due to witnesses’ testimonies and physical evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.