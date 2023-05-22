Bowdon lands top region baseball honors

Bowdon rising junior Will Huggins was named Region Player of the Year and was also a first-team pitcher and infielder. He is pictured in a third-round playoff game against McIntosh County Academy.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

BOWDON — Georgia Class A Division-II Area 7 announced its region baseball honors last weekend, including superlatives and the All-Region team, as well as honorable mentions.

The region-champion Bowdon Red Devils took home the majority of the top honors, including Player of the Year Will Huggins, Offensive Player of the Year Will Rainwater, and Pitcher of the Year Caison Duncan.

Trending Videos