Bowdon lands top region baseball honors

BOWDON — Georgia Class A Division-II Area 7 announced its region baseball honors last weekend, including superlatives and the All-Region team, as well as honorable mentions.
The region-champion Bowdon Red Devils took home the majority of the top honors, including Player of the Year Will Huggins, Offensive Player of the Year Will Rainwater, and Pitcher of the Year Caison Duncan.
Bowdon head coach Brian Vance was also named the region's Coach of the Year.
"These guys were recognized for their performance because of their consistency in competition," Coach Vance said. "Huggins, Rainwater, and Duncan are consistent hard workers at practice and their results match that in competition."
Along with his Player of the Year superlative, rising junior Huggins was also named first-team all region as both a pitcher and an infielder. Duncan was a first-team pitcher, and Rainwater was a first-team catcher.
Vance continued, "I am so proud of the work they have put in as well as the effort of our coaches to pour into these young men. These young men all have a team-first mentality and compete with a gritty and relentless toughness."
Outside the superlatives, also named First-Team All Region were infielder Berkley Perkins, infielder Blake Cole, outfielder Jacob Williams and designated hitter Asher Christopher.
"What an honor to have most of your team mentioned as part of the all-region team or honorable mention," Vance said. "This is a testament to all the hard work put in by our coaches to help prepare these young men as well as their own work ethic at practice."
Along with being All-Region baseball players, many of the players listed have contributed in other Red Devil sports.
Said Vance, "Five of the seven guys on first team are multiple-sport athletes, four of whom were on the state championship football team."
Christopher, Rainwater, Perkins and Williams were all part of Bowdon's run to a Class A Division-II state title this past fall.
"These guys know that preparation breeds success and work with that in mind every day at practice," Vance said.
Included among the Red Devils who received honorable mentions recognition were Dalton Ballenger, Ethan Kent, Zander Langley and Jackson Truett.
As for his Coach of the Year status, Vance was quick to compliment those around him, saying, "The credit for this honor goes to the young men in this program as well as my assistant coaches who spend hours with our guys developing them in and out of season."
"I am so proud of the fight that our young men showed throughout the season. As a coach, what you want to see is continuous improvement throughout the year, and I can say that I watched our players get better from beginning to end," Vance said.
Through the first 14 games of the season in non-region play, Bowdon was riding the wave at .500 in the wins department, at 7-7. But after that stretch, the Red Devils went 16-5, including playoffs, to close out the season 23-12.
Vance concluded, "Coach of the Year is a validation of our players' buy-in and love for the program, school, and community."
