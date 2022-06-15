Bowdon baseball had an impressive total of five players make it onto the Georgia Dugout All-State list this year for single A public. Will Rainwater earned second-team honors, and Brady Entrekin, Jack Watkins, Will Huggins and Mason Mims made the list as honorable mentions.
Rainwater, the Red Devils’ highest selection, is a rising senior with much left to contribute. He was chosen as a catcher on the All-State list, but he played all over the field for the Red Devils this year.
“Will is a hard worker and a team leader who played multiple positions for us this season. He played infield, outfield, catcher, and even pitched for us,” said head baseball coach Brian Vance.
Rainwater led Bowdon in 2022 in a number of statistical categories. He had the highest batting average with a .367 and led the team with four home runs, 31 RBIs, 23 walks, and 27 stolen bases.
“I am looking forward to what Will is going to do in his senior season,” said Vance.
As for the honorable mentions, Bowdon had two graduating seniors and two rising sophomores make the list. Entrekin and Watkins are both graduating seniors, and Huggins and Mims both had impressive freshman seasons.
Starting with the seniors, Entrekin, an outfielder, was a team leader in his senior season. He batted .333 and led the Red Devils with 37 hits, 11 doubles and 39 runs scored.
“Brady's lockdown defense, presence at the plate, and speed on the bases will be missed,” said Vance.
Watkins was also a key piece of Bowdon’s team this year as a senior. He was chosen as a second/third baseman, but he also played an important role as a pitcher for the Red Devils this season.
“Jack stepped up for us his senior year and became our game-one starter for most of the season,” said Vance. “Jack started with a streak of three games where we did not have to put a reliever in for him because of his efficiency and competitive nature.”
Watkins was also efficient at the plate, posting a .344 batting average and stealing a total of 19 bases throughout the course of the season.
Vance says Watkins’ “gamer mentality and competitive nature,” will be missed.
As for the rising sophomores on the list, Huggins excelled in his freshman season despite dealing with some physical adversity. He was second on the team in batting average at .357, tied for third with 19 stolen bases and led the team with seven triples this season.
This number of triples in a single season is tied for seventh all-time in the state of Georgia.
“Will did all of this while dealing with arm issues that relegated him to the DH role, which is not an easy transition,” said Vance. “He handled it well because he works extremely hard.”
Bowdon’s other rising sophomore on the All-State list was Mims, chosen for his play at third base and on the mound. Vance says Mims became the Red Devils’ ace this year.
“Mason was unflappable and impressive on the mound this season,” Vance said. “Mason became our ace and pitched many big games for us. He finished with a 2.71 ERA over 41 innings pitched and 49 strikeouts.”
Mims’ most impressive statistic, according to Vance, was his batting average pitched with opposing runners in scoring position. Batting against Mims, the opposing team’s batting average was .132 with runners in scoring position.
“Mason kept his cool in pressure packed situations and also had a great freshman campaign at the plate hitting .286, two homers, 21 doubles and 24 RBIs, all while playing multiple positions on the infield,” Vance said.
Vance is looking forward to both Mims’ and Huggins’ future with the Red Devils.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.