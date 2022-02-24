The City of Bowdon will host its spring open house next weekend, March 4-5 in the Downtown area.
Keith Barker, owner of Chestnut Ridge in Bowdon, and Chairman of the Bowdon Downtown Development Authority, is one of the business owners who stepped up to begin this tradition in Bowdon. The city hosts open house events each spring and fall.
For this year’s event, Barker and Sadie Young, owner of Flicker and Flame in Bowdon, have been the organizers of the spring open House.
The open house is organized for the people in the community. Its purpose is to display what Bowdon’s merchants have to offer for the spring season.
“Lots of people don’t realize what Bowdon has to offer,” Bowdon Main Street Director Jan Gibbs said. “We have many great stores and restaurants, as well as places like Rustic Touch, who offer opportunities for vendors and crafters. Events like this bring people to Bowdon to shop our stores and see that yes, we are a small town, but we are a town with heart, and we’ve got lots to offer.”
Vendors outside of downtown merchants will be in attendance at this event. Rustic Touch Craftiques accepted the vendor applications for the open house and still have few limited spaces left for vendors to apply. They will also have food trucks present at the open house.
Other than that, the event is for downtown Bowdon merchants.
The general time frame for the open house is 10 a.m. to 4p.m. However, opening and closing times may vary for individual stores.
“[The goal is] to bring shoppers to Bowdon, and to give our downtown merchants a big shout out,” Gibbs said. “They are great, and we want other people from our area and beyond to know that.”
