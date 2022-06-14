Bowdon High School student Jake Duke has been named a recipient of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) Scholarship. He is one of seven graduating seniors statewide selected to receive a $3,000 GFA scholarship.
The GFA scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding college students pursuing degrees in agriculture or ag-related fields at colleges in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.
Duke, the son of Jennifer Duke, plans to attend the University of Georgia and study agricultural science and environmental systems. A four-year FFA member, he has earned his chapter and state FFA degrees and is pursuing the American FFA Degree and has served as treasurer and vice president of the BHS FFA chapter.
Also, he has served on the City of Bowdon Junior Mainstreet Board, taught Spanish to elementary school students and volunteered in many city beautification efforts. and is president of the BHS chapter of the National Honor Society
“The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is committed to investing in the future of Georgia agriculture by offering these scholarships to students who want to pursue careers in agriculture,” said GFA Board Chairman and GFB President Tom McCall. “Georgia Farm Bureau is proud to support the foundation’s efforts.”
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding students pursuing an agriculture or ag-related degree such as welding, diesel mechanics, veterinary technology at an eligible technical college or college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College. Instructions for applying for the 2023 GFA scholarships will be announced at www.gafoundationag.org/scholarships in January 2023.
ABOUT THE GEORGIA FOUNDATION FOR AGRICULTURE
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preparing Georgia agriculture’s next generation of leaders. The foundation offers scholarships to students pursuing agricultural careers, manages the Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom, funds leadership development programs and projects that increase students’ and the public’s understanding of agriculture. Visit www.gafoundationag.orgto make a tax-deductible donation or learn more about the foundation and its programs.
