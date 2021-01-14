Bowdon High student competing for Miss Georgia Teen USA

Rebekah Williams, 17, of Bowdon will represent Carroll County as she competes for the title of MISS GEORGIA TEEN USA 2021 on Feb. 18-20 at the Henry County Performing Arts Center in McDonough. Rebekah is the daughter of Tanya and Kenny Huggins and Vince and Anna Williams. She is the granddaughter of Robert and Becky Blakemore of Bowdon and Terry and Yvonne Williams of Temple.
A junior at Bowdon High School, Rebekah is a 4.0 academic letterman, Ironman Award recipient, varsity cheerleader, FBLA member, varsity tennis player, National Honor’s Society member and recently completed training in the Stewards of Children: Darkness to Light.
Rebekah is extremely compassionate about spreading joy and kindness in the lives around her and is confident this will lead to opportunities for larger impacts in her future. She states, “Kindness can be as simple as offering a smile to brighten someone’s day or reaching out with a helping hand. I want to make a difference in my community. People need to see, not just hear, that there is still good all around.”
Rebekah created a platform, “Just Bea-Cause I Care” that she named after her late great grandmother, Bea Brown, who lost her battle with dementia in 2019.
“Growing up I watched her serve others, offer hugs of compassion, helping where needed,” she said. “Through her battle with this terrible disease our family had to bond together to help each other help her. I am dedicated to carrying on her legacy by serving and helping anywhere there is a need.”
The Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant system is one of the premier state pageants in the United States. Community business, organizations, and private individuals will assist Rebekah in participating in this competition by becoming an official sponsor to her. Through sponsorship, each contestant receives all the necessary training, rehearsals, and financial support which will allow Rebekah to become very confident and well-prepared as she represents Carroll County. Sponsors include: Friendly Auto Gallery; Scotty Hicks, Metro West Realty; Laurel Rose & Company; Times-Journal Newspapers; Vestra Logistics LLC as well as friends and family.
Special to the Times-Georgian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.