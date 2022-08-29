One of the state’s and Carroll County’s most successful high school football coaches was honored recently when the stadium at Bowdon High School was named Dwight Hochstetler Stadium at Warren P. Sewell Field in a Friday night ceremony prior to the Red Devils-Central High game.
Hochstetler, who ranks 17th on Georgia’s all-time win list with a win percentage of 75.1% accumulated at Greenville (10 seasons) and Bowdon (27 seasons), averaged 9.3 victories each fall during his 37-year career which he completed with the Red Devils in 2014.
In 27 seasons at Bowdon, he won 13 region titles, made four trips to the quarterfinals, three to the semis, and played for three state championships, winning the crown in 1992.
His career record as a head coach at Greenville and Bowdon was 345-114-1, which places him sixth in state high school grid annals for career wins. Lincoln County’s Larry Campbell is the all-time leader with a 477-85-3 won-loss record and 11 state crowns over 42 years, all at the Lincolnton school.
Coach Hochstetler was named to the Georgia High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019.
“This is a great honor, and I am very humbled,” Coach Hochstetler said earlier this week while reflecting on his long, successful career under ‘Friday Night Lights.”
“I really enjoyed my time at Bowdon. Wonderful place and great folks!” he added.
When asked if he could single out a particular game during his long career that covered 460 varsity games, he obviously mentioned 13-6 win over Macon County for the state championship in a driving rainstorm at Warren P. Sewell Field.
As for his players, Hochstetler noted that he has been blessed with many outstanding players during his time in “The Friendly City.” When pressed to name a few of his most exceptional stalwarts, he mentioned A.J. Cooley, Chris Ellis, Darnell Holland, Nick Jones, Bill Montgomery, and Mareese Nunn.
One game that sticks in his mind was in 1988, a 3-0 loss to the Carrollton Trojans.
“That’s one I think about a lot. Would like to have that one back,” he said.
Speaking of the Trojans, Hochstetler said he once invited legendary CHS coach Charlie Grisham to speak at a Greenville High football banquet.
“I gave him a check for coming to speak, and he tore it up.”
Just one memory from his vault of remembrances stored away while coaching high school football for nearly four decades.
As for his assistant coaches, Coach Hochstetler said that he had 15 during his career as a head coach.
“I’ve had two defensive coordinators and three offensive coordinators so I have had a very talented, stable coaching staff. That has really been important,” he noted.
His son, Evan, also coached under him. He is now in his first season as the offensive coordinator at Temple High School, coming to the Tigers from Cedartown. A former head football coach at Manchester, he also leads the Temple baseball team.
Following Friday night’s game and ceremony, Dwight Hochstetler and wife, Sherri, took his plaque symbolizing the honor to their home on a 23-acre farm five miles away from “his stadium.”
“She has missed two games during my entire career so I guess this honor is for her too,” he noted.
For 37 years, the proverbial pigskin was prominent in his life. Now, another form of bovine is paramount as he tends to his herd of 28 cattle.
