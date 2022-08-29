Bowdon High names stadium in honor of Coach Hochstetler

Bowdon High School’s football stadium was named Dwight Hochstetler Stadium in a Friday night ceremony at Warren P. Sewell Field in Bowdon. Hochstetler (third from left) is pictured with his wife, Sherri, and (from left) Travis Thomas, director of middle schools and high schools; BHS Principal Jeff Bryant; Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart; Board of Education member Bart Cater; and Glenn Harding, director of school support for the school system.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

One of the state’s and Carroll County’s most successful high school football coaches was honored recently when the stadium at Bowdon High School was named Dwight Hochstetler Stadium at Warren P. Sewell Field in a Friday night ceremony prior to the Red Devils-Central High game.

Hochstetler, who ranks 17th on Georgia’s all-time win list with a win percentage of 75.1% accumulated at Greenville (10 seasons) and Bowdon (27 seasons), averaged 9.3 victories each fall during his 37-year career which he completed with the Red Devils in 2014.

