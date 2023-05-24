Earlier weather forecasts called for the possibility of rain, but Tuesday night on Warren P. Sewell Field at Bowdon High School was clear and mild when 95 Red Devils were presented diplomas at the second local graduation ceremony held this spring and the first for a county school.
Following the traditional commencement addresses Salutatorian Jacob Holloway, Valedictorian Caroline Higgins ad Senior Class President Carili Daniel, graduates walked across the stage set up on the west end of the football field and received diplomas that were awarded by Principal Jeff Bryant.
He was assisted by Assistant Principal Remonica Stephens and Principals Ginny Edwards of Bowdon Elementary School and Stephanie Godfrey of Bowdon Middle School.
Others participating in the diploma presentations included Board of Education Member Bart Cater, Director of High/Middle Schools Dr. Travis Thomas and Assistant School Superintendent Jared Griffis.
Thomas, who was recently named superintendent of the Pickens County Schools in Jasper, Ga., was presented a gift of appreciation during the program by Principal Jeff Bryant. He joined the Carroll County Schools in 1998 as a teacher and basketball coach at Villa Rica High School and was appointed principal at Villa Rica Middle School in 2006 and then at Bowdon High School from 2008 to 2016.
For the past six years, Thomas has served as the Carroll County School System's director of teaching and learning for middle and high schools.
Graduation 2023 kicked off last Friday night when Carrollton High kicked off the series of local commencement processionals when over 400 Trojans flipped their tassels after being presented their diplomas.
Villa Rica High School and Mount Zion High School were scheduled to hold graduation ceremonies last night at the University of West Georgia Coliseum and Donald Nixon Stadium, respectively.
The remainder of week will see Central High School sending seniors across the stage tonight at the UWG Çoliseum at 7 p.m. and Temple High concluding Graduation 2023 for local public high schools in a 7 p.m. ceremony Friday night, also in the UWG Coliseum.
