Earlier weather forecasts called for the possibility of rain, but Tuesday night on Warren P. Sewell Field at Bowdon High School was clear and mild when 95 Red Devils were presented diplomas at the second local graduation ceremony held this spring and the first for a county school.

Following the traditional commencement addresses Salutatorian Jacob Holloway, Valedictorian Caroline Higgins ad Senior Class President Carili Daniel, graduates walked across the stage set up on the west end of the football field and received diplomas that were awarded by Principal Jeff Bryant.

