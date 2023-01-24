Bowdon High FBLA Regional Winners

Pictured are five of the 13 members of the Bowdon High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America who placed at the recent regional competition and are now headed to state. Shown left to right are Adam Stone, Jaden Morales-Cabrera, Jacob Williams, Sam Grizzard, Ellen Powell, and Laura Edwards who serves as the group's adviser.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Members of the Bowdon High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently competed at the Region 7 Leadership Conference at Osborne High School in Marietta where they finished 3rd for Largest Local Chapter Membership and 1st Overall in Region 7.

The following members placed at region competition and will advance to state in March:

