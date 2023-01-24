Members of the Bowdon High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently competed at the Region 7 Leadership Conference at Osborne High School in Marietta where they finished 3rd for Largest Local Chapter Membership and 1st Overall in Region 7.
The following members placed at region competition and will advance to state in March:
● Leila Chambers - 2nd in Personal Finance and 9th in Business Calculations
● Adam Stone - 2nd in Economics and 2nd in Sales Presentation
● Bryson Adams and Carlie Whitman - 3rd in Sports Entertainment
● Eden Robinson - 3rd in Help Desk
● Kaleb Chambers - 4th in Business Communications and 2nd in Business
● Alexis Peterson - 5th in Intro to Business Procedure
● Kadance Day - 7th in Intro to Business Procedure
● Sarah Poe - 2nd in Hospitality and Event Management
● Ellen Powell - 3rd in Job Interview
● Jaden Morales Cabrera and Jacob Williams - 1st in Publication Design
● Sam Grizzard - 3rd in Public Speaking
● Austin Lepard and Kenny Bearden - 4th in Public Service Announcement
● Haiden Clark and Mya Daniel - 3rd in Digital Video Product
