Todd Huey Jr. #41

Heard County senior linebacker Todd Huey Jr. donned the number 41 in a scrimmage with Bowdon on Friday in honor of his younger brother Hunter who passed away earlier in the week. Before the game, a moment of silence was held for the families of Mase McIntyre (Bowdon), Hunter Huey (Heard Co.) and Anna Jones (Mt. Zion).

 Photo by Tucker Cole

It was third down and 21 for the Heard County Braves with less than two minutes left in the first scrimmage of the season. They were down 20-14 after Bowdon had found the end zone three times in the first three quarters.

Bowdon had been up by as much as 20-7 through three quarters, but when the second-and-third stringers came in for both sides in the fourth quarter, Heard County found some running lanes, especially on the left perimeter. The Braves' first score of the fourth quarter was a 27-yard left toss to Dereon Pearson.

