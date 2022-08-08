It was third down and 21 for the Heard County Braves with less than two minutes left in the first scrimmage of the season. They were down 20-14 after Bowdon had found the end zone three times in the first three quarters.
Bowdon had been up by as much as 20-7 through three quarters, but when the second-and-third stringers came in for both sides in the fourth quarter, Heard County found some running lanes, especially on the left perimeter. The Braves' first score of the fourth quarter was a 27-yard left toss to Dereon Pearson.
And that was the same play the Braves went back to on this key third and 21, as Pearson yet again sprinted down the home sideline, this time for 47 yards. But as he approached pay dirt, Pearson turned around to wave goodbye to the Bowdon defense, resulting in a 15-yard personal foul applied to the extra point.
With the game now tied at 20, Heard could either attempt a 35-yard extra point or go for two. They elected for the latter, calling a run to the right, but Bowdon's defense stood strong, ultimately sealing the tie at 20-20.
One slight surprise for Heard County on Friday was sophomore Shaun Swofford taking most of the first-team reps at quarterback. Swofford ended the night with roughly 60 yards passing, including a 24-yard touchdown on a wide receiver screen to LJ Green.
Todd Huey Jr., their pre-season favorite to start, though he had a strong defensive showing with several tackles from his linebacker position, had a tough showing in his one series at quarterback, going 0-2 passing with an interception to Bowdon's Will Rainwater on the right sideline.
Though Swofford had an impressive showing, head coach Shane Lasseter and his staff are still keeping their options open.
When asked about Swofford's performance and whether he would become their starter, he said, "[Swofford] had a good game and did very well and we are extremely pleased. We are not going to decide yet and continue letting both of them work in."
As for the home team Bowdon Red Devils, the first team reps of course belonged to senior Robert McNeal who finished the night with roughly 180 yards passing, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Asher Christopher over the middle.
Bowdon's running backs also impressed in the scrimmage. Luke Windom took most of the carries for Bowdon, including two main explosive plays: a 29-yard run on the very first play of the game and a 33-yard gain on a catch and run in the left flat. He also powered in Bowdon's first touchdown of the night from seven yards out.
Another player that stood out for Bowdon was Jordan Beasley, a six-foot, 200-pound freshman who played running back and linebacker for the Red Devils on Friday. Not only was Beasley a force on defense, but he also had three receptions out of the backfield and punched in a goal-line touchdown out of the wildcat.
Heard County and Bowdon will both be back in action again this Friday. Central Carroll will travel to Staples Stadium for the Heard County's first home scrimmage. Bowdon will travel to Rabun County to take on the Tigers. Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
