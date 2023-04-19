This past December, the Bowdon Red Devils proved they were the top team in Class A Division-II and were crowned state champions with a 39-31 win over Schley County.
Now the Devils are set for their state championship defense tour, releasing their 2023 schedule on Sunday.
Bowdon mostly has the same opponents as last season, with locations flipped and a slightly different order, while exchanging what was a forfeit win over Pike Liberal Arts last year with an away game against the Dade County Wolverines.
The Red Devils will begin the season with the same scrimmages as last year, traveling to Heard County and hosting Rabun County. The regular season starts on the road for Bowdon as they travel to take on the Manchester Blue Devils.
In their home opener, Bowdon will look to avenge their only loss last season, a 35-20 game, as they host their Carroll-County rivals from class 4A, the Central Lions on August 18.
The rivalry theme continues in the week after the Central game, as the battle of Blue and Red will culminate in Dwight Hochstetler Stadium on the first day of September. According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, Bowdon leads the all-time series 47-29, and last season the Red Devils had a shut out 35-0 win en route to a state championship.
This rivalry always draws strong community attention, and it is sure to be no different this season, especially with fresh faces and rising stars on both sides.
Out of their two-game rivalry stretch, Bowdon then squares off with Tattnall at home and then travels to Dade. The rivalry slate picks up right after these two games, as they will host the Temple Tigers on September 22.
The Devils and Tigers both graduate their star mobile quarterbacks, Robert McNeal and Cam Vaughn, respectively, so this year's matchup will likely look different from last year's especially from an offensive perspective.
After Temple, Bowdon closes out their non-region slate with two home games, against St. Francis and Forest Park.
Since there are only three teams in the region, region play starts with the next-to-last game of the season, at home against Christian Heritage.
After a two-week bye to close out the month of October, Bowdon's last game of the regular season will be on the road against region opponent and Carroll-County rival Mount Zion. Last year, this game decided the region championship, and that would be the case again this year if both teams beat Christian Heritage.
Bowdon football will see the field at Heard County High School on August 4 for their first scrimmage.
