Bowdon releases 2023 football schedule

Jamichael Jones (left) and Jordan Beasley are two key returning players for Bowdon as they look to defend their state title this upcoming season.

 File Photo by Brian Carmicheal

This past December, the Bowdon Red Devils proved they were the top team in Class A Division-II and were crowned state champions with a 39-31 win over Schley County.

Now the Devils are set for their state championship defense tour, releasing their 2023 schedule on Sunday.

