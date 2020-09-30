Bowdon falls to Heard County: The Heard County Lady Braves scored four runs in the bottom of the first and the quick start was enough to guarantee a 10-1 victory in a game decided in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
Heard County also added four runs in the third and two in the fourth. The Lady Red Devils prevented the shutout with their only run in the fifth.
The Lady Braves outhit the Lady Red Devils 11-1.
Heard County’s Mackenzie White pounded out two homers and Beth Taylor one to pace the victory.
White and Taylor each had three hits and two RBI.
Carli Daniel had the only hit for the Red Devils.
Heard County 10, Bowdon 1:
B-000 01-112
H-404 2-1010
W-Scarbrough
L-Harris
HR-White 2, Taylor
Bremen vs Haralson County: The Bremen Lady Blue Devils pounded out nine hits and held Haralson County off the scoreboard on their way to a 9-0 victory Saturday.
Two pitchers combined on the shutout for Bremen. Lindsey Haley pitched six innings and Elizabeth Wester threw the final inning en route to the victory over their county rivals.
Both pitchers added two strikeouts each.
Haralson County managed just three hits off the pair of Bremen pitchers.
Three of the Lady Blue Devil runs were unearned.
Ella Harrod led the way with three hits for Bremen.
Leadoff hitter Belle Akins and Ella Smith had two hits each. Smith also drove in a run.
Haley and Wester helped their own causes from the pitching circle with an RBI each. Zoe Cook also had a hit for the Lady Blue Devils
Haralson County picked up its offensive punch from the first three spots in its lineup with Jodi Lowman, Mary Catherine Kimbell and Amber Johnson reaching on the hits.
Chloe Richardson struck out out four for the Lady Rebels.
Bremen scored the first run of the game in the top of the second. They also scored two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Saturday’s victory over Haralson County was just the start of a winning first-half of the week for the Lady Blue Devils.
They showed huge run production with a 10-1 victory over Cedartown, and a sweep of Temple.
Bremen beat Temple 10-1 in the first game and 15-0 in the second game.
All three contests ended by the mercy rule.
Alyvia Matthews homered in the game against Cedartown.
Bremen 6, Haralson County 0
B-010 230 0 -690
H-000 000 0-032
W-Lindsey Haley
L-Chloe Richards
Villa Rica: The Villa Rica Lady Wildcats outscored North Springs 27-7 Tuesday to earn the sweep.
Home runs were an important part of Villa Rica’s offensive arsenal en route to an 8-0 a 19-7 victory.
Emily Scara belted out three homers, hitting two during the 8-0 victory and also added a third homer in the other contest.
Toree Wofford, Juliana Bravy and Chloe Smith also added homers.
Smith struck out five en route to the shutout.
Addie Orr tripled in both ends of the doubleheader.
Audrey Scott doubled twice, and Smith and Wofford also doubled to pace the sweep.
Wofford had a strikeout in the 19-7 game that ended after four innings.
Villa Rica 8, North Springs 0
V-013 030 1-890
N -000 000 0-021
W-Chloe Smith
HR Chloe Smith
Villa Rica 19, North Springs 7
N -300 4XXX-796
V-225 10XXX-1910-2
W-Smith
HR-Scara 2, Wofford
