The meat of most regional schedules are in play as many teams have their eyes on the postseason.
Bowdon’s boys and girls will play at home against region opponent Drew Charter School Senior Academy on Friday. The boys’ game is a matchup between the first and second place teams in Single A Public Region Six. Drew Charter is first with a 14-0 region record, while Bowdon trails just behind with a 12-2 region record.
Meanwhile, the girls are on the other side of the spectrum. Bowdon’s girls, who are 2-13 and 2-6 in the region, will face a 4-11 Temple team on Thursday, and on Friday they’ll play a Drew Charter team that is also struggling with a 3-12 record on the season.
Haralson County at Bremen
Haralson County’s boys and girls will make the short trip to region opponent Bremen on Friday to take on the Blue Devils. Both girls teams are now at the .500 mark, as Haralson County is 7-7, and Bremen is 9-9, so the girls’ game could be a close one, especially now that the Blue Devils have the home court.
As for the boys, both teams are near the bottom of the region race, as Haralson County is 0-4 and in last place, while Bremen a notch above at 1-3, with their only win coming against Haralson. Haralson County will look to even the race, while Bremen hopes to gain a two game advantage over the Rebels.
Carrollton versus Alexander
Carrollton’s boys and girls will be at home against region opponent Alexander on Friday. It’s a close race for region placement in the 5AAAAAA boys’ bracket. The top three teams in the region all have 8 region wins going into Friday, and Carrollton trails just behind with a 7-4 record. Alexander is the first place team with only one region loss. The Trojans could gain significant ground with a win.
Alexander’s girls haven’t been as successful this season, at just 3-13, and the Lady Trojans, now at 14-4, will seek to keep their momentum going after a region win over East Paulding on Tuesday.
Central vs. Southeast Whitfield County
Central’s boys and girls will be at home on Friday against region opponent Southeast Whitfield County. Central’s boys, who are still on top of Region 7AAAA, will look to continue their successful season with a win over the 8-12 Raiders.
Central’s Lady Lions are on a four game losing streak as of late, but they will look to get back on track against a struggling Southeast Whitfield County team that is 0-19 on the season.
Heard County off tonight
Heard County’s boys and girls have this Friday off, but they will play Bremen at home on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Both Heard County teams are coming off big wins against region opponent Haralson County.
Mt. Zion at Armuchee
Mt. Zion’s boys and girls will be away at region opponent Armuchee this Friday. Mt. Zion’s girls have had a stellar season this year, and they are currently in second place in 1A-Public Region 6. Their only region loss was a close game against the first place Trion Lady Bulldogs. The 16-6 Lady Eagles will look to keep pace with a win over 5-13 Armuchee.
Mt. Zion’s and Armuchee’s boys are both near the middle of the road in the region. Armuchee is 7-11 and Mt. Zion is 5-16. The Eagles are in the midst of a four game losing streak, while Armuchee is coming off back-to-back wins. Mt. Zion could get back on track with a win here.
Temple at Callaway
Temple's girls travel to Hogansville tonight to take on the first place Callaway Lady Cavaliers. The 4-11 Lady Tigers will have a good shot against Bowdon, but they’ll have a tougher task against Callaway, who has an undefeated region record.
Temple’s boys, at 10-7, will also travel to Callaway to take on a tough Cavalier team. Callaway’s boys are 12-5 on the season and also in first place in the region. Temple is right in the center of the region at 2-2 in region play, and they’ll look to gain ground with an upset victory.
Villa Rica at North Springs
Villa Rica’s boys, at 11-8, are still waiting to find out when they’ll be able to finish their previous game against Lithia Springs, as a fight from the bleachers suspended play at the beginning of the fourth. Nonetheless, the Wildcats will look to move on and improve their placement with a region road game against a struggling 1-12 North Springs team.
Villa Rica’s girls are currently 8-12 and on a four game losing streak after a close loss to Lithia Springs. The Lady Wildcats will also travel to North Springs to try to get back on track, in this case against a struggling group of Lady Spartans with a record of 1-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.