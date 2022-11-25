After going down 19-0 early in the first half, the Bowdon Red Devils made a comeback for the ages against the Early County Bobcats on Friday, winning 36-26 to advance to play in the semi-final round at home next week.

It was a difficult start for the Red Devils. Two long runs by Early County’s Tycavion Stovall and Kendarrious Boyd gashed the Bowdon defense, setting the Bobcats up with a first and goal from the nine. Boyd punched in a three-yard score, Bowdon blocked the extra point, and it was 6-0 Early County.

