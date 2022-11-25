After going down 19-0 early in the first half, the Bowdon Red Devils made a comeback for the ages against the Early County Bobcats on Friday, winning 36-26 to advance to play in the semi-final round at home next week.
It was a difficult start for the Red Devils. Two long runs by Early County’s Tycavion Stovall and Kendarrious Boyd gashed the Bowdon defense, setting the Bobcats up with a first and goal from the nine. Boyd punched in a three-yard score, Bowdon blocked the extra point, and it was 6-0 Early County.
Bowdon drove into Bobcat territory on their ensuing possession, thanks to an acrobatic catch by Kaiden Prothro along the visitor sideline, but their drive stalled as another Prothro catch on fourth down was ruled incomplete.
One play later, Stover scampered around the right end for a 67-yard score to make it 13-0 Early County with 5:47 left in the first period.
It was mostly downhill for Bowdon for the rest of the first quarter. A promising drive that began with two ten-plus yard completions ended with three straight penalties against Bowdon, and Robert McNeal punted to the Early County one-yard line.
From there, the Bobcats put together a 99-yard scoring drive ending in an eleven-yard touchdown carry by Stover that left 11:53 on the second-quarter clock to make it 19-0 with another blocked extra point.
But the tide turned toward the Red Kingdom for the rest of the first half. McNeal fumbled on a drive near midfield, but the Bowdon defense forced a turnover on downs to allow the drive to continue. The Red Devils put together a time-consuming 12-play drive ending in a rushing score by Harvison on fourth and goal from the one.
Early County took a knee to keep it 19-7 with Bowdon set to receive the second-half kickoff.
The teams exchanged fumbles on their first two possessions, then Bowdon constructed another long drive, highlighted by a long throw from McNeal to Beasley on fourth and eight. On an eleven yard score by Harvison, Bowdon cut it to a 19-14 game.
After a long kickoff return by Early County, the Bowdon defense stood tall. The Red Devils forced a turnover on downs, and another long drive later, Harvison ran it in from 17 yards out to give Bowdon their first lead of the game. McNeal connected with Will Rainwater on the two-point conversion, and the Red Devils had the lead for good.
Jordan Beasley had an interception to set up Bowdon in Early County territory. McNeal took a three-yard keeper for a score to make it 29-19, a two score game in favor of the Red Devils.
Early County cut into Bowdon’s lead by as much as 29-26 with seven minutes left in the fourth, but McNeal delivered the final blow on a 39-yard quarterback keeper for a score.
Bowdon will face Dooly County at home next week for a chance to go to the state championship.
